BC Municipal Safety Association and BC Association of Clinical Counsellors to Partner

Pre-Emptive Mental Wellness Program for Municipal Employees

VICTORIA, BC, Nov. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - The BC Municipal Safety Association (BCMSA) and the BC Association of Clinical Counsellors (BCACC) will partner to deliver a pre-emptive mental wellness program to BC Municipal employees.

"The BCMSA (BC Municipal Safety Association) is looking forward to this partnership aimed at providing upstream mental health care to local government workers (CU 754003) in British Columbia. Collaborative efforts like this can have a significant positive impact on the well-being of employees and the communities they serve. By focusing on proactive mental health care, we can help prevent issues before they become more serious, fostering a healthier and more productive life and work environment. This partnership can undoubtedly make a positive difference in people's lives," stated Mike Roberts, CEO of the BCMSA.

The Pre-emptive Mental Wellness Program's primary goal is to overcome existing challenges in mental health support by facilitating enhanced accessibility for employees of BC local government. This service, offered free of charge to employers and employees within BC's local government, ensures anonymity to reduce stigma and remove barriers for employees seeking mental health support. Emphasizing an upstream care model, the program's primary objective is to prevent the escalation of mental health concerns, thereby curbing their exacerbation.

Michael Radano, CEO of the BCACC mentioned "The BCACC values initiatives such as this program which is not only an innovative approach but will also help bolster the mental health provision eco-system. The BCACC looks forward to working with the BCMSA and other organizations to pro-actively address the mental health needs of British Columbians."

The British Columbia Municipal Safety Association (BCMSA) is an independent, non-profit organization committed to improving worker health and safety in all industries throughout the province. BCMSA works to improve safety programs and implement effective occupational health and safety management across the province.

The BC Association of Clinical Counsellors (BCACC) is a non-profit provincial professional association founded in 1988 with 7500 members. BCACC advocates for the Clinical Counselling profession and for public access to mental health services. Its members (Registered Clinical Counsellors – RCCs) are held to the highest standards of practice and a strict code of ethics in service and protection of the public.

SOURCE BC Association of Clinical Counsellors

For further information: Please contact: Marcy McCabe, Telephone: 250.595.4448 ext. 231, Email: [email protected]