BC Labour Leaders meet with Iskum Investments to Discuss the Future of Coastal Forestry

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Leaders from Unifor, the United Steelworkers (USW), and the Public and Private Workers of Canada (PPWC) met last week with representatives from Iskum Investments (Iskum) to discuss deeper collaboration to bring about changes to an unpredictable forestry industry that could create sustainable and stable forestry jobs and help strengthen forestry communities.

The groups met last week following the labour coalition's time at the Union of B.C. Municipalities (UMCM) annual meeting.

"We are all willing to work together to create the pathway for stability that the forest sector needs," said Iskum Chair Emchayilk Robert Dennis Sr. "We share the same interest of secure, stable, well-paying jobs in the communities across the coast."

"Good jobs build strong communities," said Unifor Western Regional Director Gavin McGarrigle. "First Nations and labour are aligned on this core value."

Dennis agreed and emphasized the shared interest to ensure communities benefit from the generational wealth that can be derived through a sustainable forest sector. "We need a new model that benefits all British Columbians. If we do this right, we can reverse the decades old trend of dollars leaving BC and have a sector that attracts necessary investment where businesses can have a positive impact for both current and future generations."

The forestry industry has suffered setbacks with mill closures across the province. "So many communities are negatively impacted by a struggling forestry sector," said Scott Lunny, USW District 3 Director. "We strongly support greater First Nations investment in all phases of the forest sector, with the goal of keeping the economic benefits and jobs generated from our forests in our communities."

Unifor, USW, and PPWC have united in an unprecedented coalition to pressure all levels of government to take action to resolve the policy gaps that are causing the industry to shed unionized jobs.

"We sincerely thank Iskum for meeting with us to explore deeper collaboration," said PPWC National President Geoff Dawe. "There's too much at stake, we need to be courageous in our shared quest for change."

