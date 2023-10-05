BC Association of Clinical Counsellors Spearheads World Mental Health Day Campaign with Illumination of BC Landmarks and Provincial Proclamation Request

VICTORIA, BC, Oct. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - The BC Association of Clinical Counsellors (BCACC) is spearheading a provincial campaign to shine a light on mental health issues and create change to ensure all people have equitable access to mental health support.

Observed annually on October 10th, World Mental Health Day serves as a global platform to raise awareness about mental health issues and advocate for increased support and resources for individuals facing mental health challenges.

This year, the BCACC has taken proactive steps by submitting a provincial proclamation request and organizing illumination at prominent landmarks in BC, as well as creating a campaign toolkit to assist stakeholders in advocating within their own communities. In Victoria, the Ceremonial Entrance, Front (Centre) Fountain, and Back (Centennial) Fountain of the Parliament Buildings at the BC Legislature as well as the Confederation Garden Park Fountain and Waterfall will be illuminated in green on October 10th from dusk to 1:00 a.m. In Vancouver, BC Place will be illuminated in green at dusk and throughout the evening on October 10th.

Members of BCACC, Registered Clinical Counsellors (RCCs), have been instrumental in advocating for World Mental Health Day in their own communities. Further illumination events have been established on October 10th at Kelowna General Hospital and the Interior Health Lab.

World Mental Health Day, an annual awareness and advocacy campaign initiated by the World Federation for Mental Health (WFMH) began in 1992. Each year, a theme is chosen by WFMH and partner organizations such as the World Health Authority (WHO) which supports the importance of the day by hosting events, providing resources, and creating campaign materials for people to engage with and dig deeper into that year's theme.

This year's theme is 'Mental Health is a Universal Human Right'. It may seem like a lofty goal, but at BCACC we believe that change starts at home. Our points of influence as British Columbians may seem to only extend as far as the borders of our province, but the work we do to remove barriers to access and break the stigma around the need for mental health support extends far beyond our own communities.

The BC Association of Clinical Counsellors (BCACC) is a non-profit provincial professional association founded in 1988 with 7500 members. BCACC advocates for the Clinical Counselling profession and for public access to mental health services. Its members (Registered Clinical Counsellors – RCCs) are held to the highest standards of practice and a strict code of ethics in service and protection of the public.

For further information: Elana Ilott, Communications Coordinator, Telephone: 250.595.4448 ext. 232, Email: [email protected]