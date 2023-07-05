BC Association of Clinical Counsellors Recognizes the Contributions of Registered Clinical Counsellors to Peer Assisted Care Teams

VICTORIA, BC, July 5, 2023 /CNW/ - The BC Association of Clinical Counsellors (BCACC) proudly acknowledges the remarkable contributions of its members, Registered Clinical Counsellors (RCCs), who serve as part of the Canadian Mental Health Association BC Division (CMHA BC) Peer Assisted Care Teams (PACT).

PACT is a community-led response to mental health crisis, which utilizes teams of peers with lived experience of mental health and/or substance use challenges paired with mental health professionals, often RCCs. RCCs work collaboratively with the trained peers to support an in-person response to calls related to mental health challenges and diverts mental health calls from 911 to reduce burden on police services.

"RCCs can be found working in many kinds of interdisciplinary teams and are skilled at collaborative practice. By combining their expertise with the invaluable perspectives of individuals who have personally encountered such challenges, PACT ensures a holistic and empathetic approach to crisis intervention that RCCs can be proud to be a part of," said Michael Radano, BCACC Chief Executive Officer.

Currently, PACT is available in the North Shore, New Westminster, and Victoria, BC. Seven additional communities are expected to be added to the PACT provincial network.

As an association dedicated to the advancement of the Clinical Counselling profession, BCACC believes in recognizing and celebrating the remarkable work of its members. The success of PACT is in part due to the unwavering commitment of RCCs to improving the well-being of their communities, and to ensuring that individuals in crisis receive the care they deserve.

The BC Association of Clinical Counsellors (BCACC) is a non-profit provincial professional association founded in 1988 with more than 6800 members. The BCACC advocates for the Clinical Counselling profession and for public access to mental health services. Its members (Registered Clinical Counsellors – RCCs) are held to the highest standards of practice and a strict code of ethics in service and protection of the public.

