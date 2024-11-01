BC Association of Clinical Counsellors Recognized with the National 2024 CSAE Association Centre of Excellence Award

Designation of Psychotherapy as a Health Profession in BC

VICTORIA, BC, Nov. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - The BC Association of Clinical Counsellors (BCACC) has been awarded the National 2024 CSAE Association Centre of Excellence Award for its efforts in getting the profession of psychotherapy designated in British Columbia. The award recognises "outstanding team achievements and organisations' initiatives to advance association excellence in alignment with the competencies of the Certified Association Executive (CAE®) program"

The BCACC has long been a committed advocate for the regulation of clinical counselling and psychotherapy. On July 02, 2024, when the BC Government designated psychotherapy as a health profession under the Health Professions Act, the BCACC applauded the move as it would improve access to mental health services, elevate the profession, and improve public protection. This award recognises the association's advocacy efforts over the years, including collaboration with partner organisations and government representatives, strengthening its own regulatory framework, investing in the creation of regulatory building blocks, and preparing its membership for regulation.

BCACC CEO, Michael Radano says "We are grateful to the CSAE for this recognition. We would like to thank our members for their support, the BC Government, and mental health stakeholders across Canada. As demand for mental health services increase, we hope to continue our work in reducing wait times, improving access, and increasing public protection for British Columbians."

BCACC received the award at the CSAE 2024 Conference in Ottawa on November 1, 2024.

ABOUT CSAE: CSAE is Canada's premier organization dedicated to association and not-for-profit professionals. With a current membership of approximately 3,000 professionals, CSAE operates through its central office in Toronto and eight regional networks across Canada.

BCACC: The BC Association of Clinical Counsellors (BCACC) is a not-for-profit provincial professional association founded in 1988 with more than 9000 members. BCACC advocates for the clinical counselling/psychotherapy profession and public access to mental health services. Its 7900 Registered Clinical Counsellors (RCCs) are held to the highest standards of practice and a strict code of ethics in service and protection of the public which includes a robust complaint, inquiry, and disciplinary process. https://bcacc.ca

