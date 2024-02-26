VICTORIA, BC, Feb. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - The BC Association of Clinical Counsellors is pleased to announce that Chief Executive Officer, Michael Radano, MBA, CAE, has been appointed as a Director to the Canadian Network of Agencies for Regulation ("CNAR") Board of Directors.

BC Association of Clinical Counsellor’s Chief Executive Officer, Michael Radano, joins the Canadian Network of Agencies for Regulation Board of Directors (CNW Group/BC Association of Clinical Counsellors)

The BC Association of Clinical Counsellors regulates over 7000 Registered Clinical Counsellors (RCCs) in the absence of government regulation of the counselling profession in BC. Over the last 35 years, the RCC designation has become the de facto standard for clinical counsellors and psychotherapists in BC. 85% of counselling practitioners in BC carry this designation.

"For the past three decades, the BCACC has regulated its members under a voluntary, self-regulating model. It will continue to do so until the profession is regulated under the Health Professions and Occupations Act," says Michael Radano, BCACC's Chief Executive Officer. "I look forward to contributing to the landscape of professional regulation in Canada through my work with CNAR and collaborating with the highly skilled Directors on their Board."

About the Canadian Network of Agencies for Regulation ("CNAR")

CNAR was established in 2003 as a federation of national organizations whose provincial and territorial members are responsible for protecting the public through self-regulation.

Today, CNAR connects Canada's provincial and national regulators, licensing boards, accrediting agencies, examining bodies, and government officials at all levels to discuss challenges, share ideas and develop best practices related to a wide range of issues relevant to organizations engaged in the self-regulation of professions and occupations.

https://www.cnar-rcor.ca/

About the BC Association of Clinical Counsellors (BCACC):

BCACC is a non-profit provincial professional association founded in 1988 with over 7,000 members. BCACC advocates for the clinical counselling/psychotherapy profession and public access to mental health services. Its members (Registered Clinical Counsellors – RCCs) are held to the highest standards of practice and a strict code of ethics in service and public protection.

https://bcacc.ca

SOURCE BC Association of Clinical Counsellors

For further information: Marcy McCabe, Director of PR and Advocacy, [email protected]