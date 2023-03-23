$96,000 in scholarship funding available to graduating Grade 12 students

Application deadline June 8, 2023

Apply online through Universities Canada

Two scholarships for indigenous youth

CALGARY, AB, March 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Grade 12 graduates looking to enter post-secondary education in agriculture, food science or culinary arts can get some cash to help. Apply before June 8, 2023, to be eligible for one of 32 scholarships, each valued at $3,000, offered by Bayer Crop Science Canada.

The Bayer Crop Science Opportunity Scholarship program is available to graduating grade 12 students entering their first year of post-secondary education in agriculture, food science or a culinary program at a Canadian university or college of their choice in the fall of 2023.

"The Canadian agriculture and food industry continues to advance in creative ways, through technology, new products, and sustainable practices," says Ginger Rozmus, Sr. Communications Business Partner for Bayer Crop Science Canada. "This scholarship program supports students exploring educational opportunities that will ultimately help shape our farming and food system of the future."

Scholarships will be awarded to students based on demonstrated academic achievement, leadership in their community and their vision for how they will contribute to Canadian agriculture in the future. The application deadline is June 8, 2023 .

To apply, students can visit https://www.cropscience.bayer.ca/Our-Company/ScholarshipInformation to review the program guidelines and connect to Scholarship Partners Canada – a division of Universities Canada – who serve as the independent administrator for the Bayer Crop Science Opportunity Scholarship program.

If you know of a student planning to pursue studies in agriculture or a food-related discipline of study, encourage them to apply today !

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. Its products and services are designed to help people and the planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to driving sustainable development and generating a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2022, the Group employed around 101,000 people and had sales of 50.7 billion euros. R&D expenses before special items amounted to 6.2 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.ca.

