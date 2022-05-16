Bay of Quinte advance polls open May 19 Français

Elections Ontario

May 16, 2022, 14:50 ET

TORONTO, May 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Advance voting for the Ontario provincial election is from May 19 to May 28, from 10 AM to 8 PM (Eastern Time).

Advance polls for electoral district 006, Bay of Quinte will be at:

  • May 19 to 28, 10 AM to 8 PM:
    • Frankford Lions Centre: 50 Centre Street, Quinte West, ON K0K 2C0
    • Ameliasburgh Town Hall: 13 Coleman St, Prince Edward, ON K0K 1A0
  • May 21 to 28, 10 AM to 8 PM:
    • Wellington & Dist. Comm. Ctr: 111 Belleville St, Prince Edward, ON K0K 3L0
  • May 21 to 27, 10 AM to 8 PM:
    • Bayview Mall – 2022: 48-470 Dundas St E, Belleville, ON K8N 1G1
    • Trenton Town Centre: 116-266 Dundas St E, Quinte West, ON K8V 5Z9
    • Masonic Hall – Picton: 13251 Loyalist Pky, Prince Edward, ON K0K 2T0
    • Quinte West Municipal Office – Library: 7 Creswell Dr, Quinte West, ON K8V 5R6
  • May 21 to 26, 10 AM to 8 PM:
    • Belleville & District Fish & Game Club: 170 Elmwood Dr, Belleville, ON K8N 4Z4

A full list of dates and locations for advance polls is also available through elections.on.ca or on the Elections Ontario app.

