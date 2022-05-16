TORONTO, May 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Advance voting for the Ontario provincial election is from May 19 to May 28, from 10 AM to 8 PM (Eastern Time).

Advance polls for electoral district 006, Bay of Quinte will be at:

May 19 to 28 , 10 AM to 8 PM :

, : Frankford Lions Centre: 50 Centre Street, Quinte West, ON K0K 2C0



Ameliasburgh Town Hall: 13 Coleman St, Prince Edward, ON K0K 1A0

May 21 to 28 , 10 AM to 8 PM :

, : Wellington & Dist. Comm. Ctr: 111 Belleville St, Prince Edward, ON K0K 3L0

May 21 to 27 , 10 AM to 8 PM :

, : Bayview Mall – 2022: 48-470 Dundas St E, Belleville, ON K8N 1G1

Trenton Town Centre: 116-266 Dundas St E, Quinte West, ON K8V 5Z9



Masonic Hall – Picton : 13251 Loyalist Pky, Prince Edward, ON K0K 2T0

Quinte West Municipal Office – Library: 7 Creswell Dr, Quinte West, ON K8V 5R6

May 21 to 26 , 10 AM to 8 PM :

, : Belleville & District Fish & Game Club: 170 Elmwood Dr, Belleville, ON K8N 4Z4

A full list of dates and locations for advance polls is also available through elections.on.ca or on the Elections Ontario app.

Elections Ontario is the non-partisan agency responsible for administering provincial elections, by-elections and referenda. For more information, visit elections.on.ca or call 1-888-668-8683 (TTY: 1-888-292-2312).

