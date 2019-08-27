Batchewana First Nation of Ojibways to benefit from road improvements

BATCHEWANA FIRST NATION OF OJIBWAYS, ON, Aug. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada and First Nations communities are working in partnership to improve transportation infrastructure, while improving quality of life and positioning their communities for growth.

Today, Terry Sheehan, Member of Parliament for Sault Ste. Marie, on behalf of the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development, and Chief Dean Sayers, announced funding road improvements in the Batchewana First Nation of Ojibways.

The project will reconstruct 2.5 kilometres of roadway, improve intersections, and replace culverts. This roadwork will enhance safety and road conditions for all users including drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists. It will also improve road access to Sault Ste. Marie, which will continue to support economic development.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $1.7 million through the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The Government of Ontario is contributing over $438,000 and the Batchewana First Nation of Ojibways is providing over $1.4 million towards this project.

Quotes

"Better transportation infrastructure helps ensure people and goods move efficiently. This important project for the Batchewana First Nation of Ojibways will improve road safety for motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists and ensure better access to Sault Ste. Marie."

Terry Sheehan, Member of Parliament for Sault Ste. Marie, on behalf of the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development

"Our First Nation has invested significant resources to improve the roadways, intersections and culverts throughout our communities and we are thrilled to have the Government of Canada recognize the value in this investment and contribute to the project. Our people will experience safer travels and improved access to essential services, in turn improving their overall quality of life."

Dean Sayers, Chief, Batchewana First Nation of Ojibways

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $2 billion of this funding is supporting infrastructure projects that meet the unique needs of rural and northern communities like facilities to support food security, local access roads and enhanced broadband connectivity.

Through the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream, the federal contribution to Indigenous communities is up to 75% of total eligible costs.

$4 billion of this funding is supporting infrastructure projects in Indigenous communities.

of this funding is supporting infrastructure projects in Indigenous communities. More than $10.1 billion of this funding is supporting trade and transportation projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

of this funding is supporting trade and transportation projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank. On June 27, 2019 , the Government of Canada launched two new strategies: Canada's Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet, and Canada's first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country.

, the Government of launched two new strategies: Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet, and first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country. The Rural Economic Development Strategy leverages ongoing federal investments and provides a vision for the future, identifying practical steps to take in the short term, and serving as a foundation to guide further work.

Associated links

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/investments-2002-investissements/on-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Rural Opportunity, National Prosperity: An Economic Development Strategy for Rural Canada:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/rural/strat-eng.html

Web: Infrastructure Canada

