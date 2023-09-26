BASF supports diversity, equity, and inclusion in the personal care industry with the Indigenous Beauty Bootcamp

The initiative, developed in collaboration with StitchCrew, aims to support Indigenous-owned brands bringing to market innovative and inclusive beauty products

Brenntag, the Canadian Council of Aboriginal Business (CCAB) and Seneca Polytechnic will support the program with their expertise, expansive networks and other valuable in-kind contributions

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - BASF and StitchCrew announce the launch of the Indigenous Beauty Bootcamp. Inspired by BASF Corporation's Inclusive Beauty Accelerator, the program will provide hands-on coaching from experienced industry professionals in the personal care space and access to non-dilutive capital to support First Nations, Métis, and Inuk (Inuit)-owned brands in Canada while aligning with BASF's progressive Aboriginal relations strategy.

Participants will learn from various partners and contributors, including BASF, Brenntag, the Canadian Council of Aboriginal Business (CCAB), StitchCrew and Seneca Polytechnic, to refine their business plans and continue bringing innovative and inclusive beauty products to the Canadian market. Selected participants will receive three non-dilutive grants from BASF (the equivalent to $10,000 USD based on the exchange rates at the time the transfer is processed), and the opportunity to have three research student groups from the Cosmetic Science program at Seneca Polytechnic contribute to the development process to manufacture and market a new product. Runner-ups will be awarded with a one-year membership to CCAB.

"The Indigenous Beauty Bootcamp is one of the ways BASF is learning from and working with Indigenous communities," said Apala Mukherjee, President of BASF Canada. "This program exemplifies BASF's collaborative multi-stakeholder approach, leveraging partnerships in Canada to foster innovation and empower entrepreneurs."

"We are proud to continue our collaboration with BASF to support Indigenous-owned brands expanding inclusion in the personal care space," said Erika Lucas, Co-Founder of StitchCrew.

The Indigenous Beauty Bootcamp application process will open on September 26, 2023, and close on October 24, 2023, at 11:59 EST. To be considered, applicants must self-identify as being First Nation, Métis and/or Inuk (Inuit); and/or disclose if they are Registered or have Treaty Indian status; and/or report membership in a First Nation or Indian band. Applicants must be 18 years or older, reside in Canada, and have a physical product available to sell.

More information on the program and applicant eligibility is available at https://www.stitchcrew.com/indigenous-brands-canada

About BASF

BASF Canada, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, is a subsidiary of BASF SE and an affiliate of BASF Corporation. BASF has more than 1,100 employees in Canada. For more information about BASF Canada's operations, visit www.basf.com/ca.

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. More than 111,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio comprises six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €87.3 billion in 2022. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the United States. Further information at www.basf.com.

About StitchCrew

StitchCrew is an organization building a more equitable economy through entrepreneurship. Since its launch, StitchCrew has connected more than 120 startups with the capital, networks and resources they need to launch and scale their business. To learn more, visit: https://www.stitchcrew.com/

SOURCE BASF Canada

For further information: BASF Media Contact: Daniela Lopera, Tel.: +1 437-236-6376, Email: [email protected]; StitchCrew Media Contact: Gaby Eichenlaub, Tel.: +1 405-436-9797, Email: [email protected]