BASF celebrates National Chemistry Week at the Royal Ontario Museum for the second year in a row

BASF Kids' Lab offered to visiting families and young students from ROM's School Visit Program from October 19-27

Ten classrooms selected from the School Nomination Program to visit ROM for BASF Kids' Lab and museum exhibitions.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - BASF has announced the return of its National Chemistry Week celebrations to the Royal Ontario Museum (ROM) for the second consecutive year as part of its ongoing three-year partnership with the Museum. Through fun, hands-on learning experiences, BASF Kids' Lab will ignite activity and wonder in young visitors and families through science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) education.

BASF's National Chemistry Week celebrations return to ROM to inspire young minds through hands-on learning experiences Post this Young ROM visitors participating in BASF Kids’ Lab ‘The Rainbow Connection’ (CNW Group/BASF Canada)

With this year's BASF Kids' Lab experiment, 'The Rainbow Connection,' ROM visitors will blend art and science, using a simple chromatographic process to separate the individual components of the ink from colourful felt-tip pens, using white chalk and water.

BASF Kids' Lab will be offered to the public in ROM's Innovative Makespace Hub over two weekends, on October 19, 20, 26 and 27 from 11:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. Visiting families will have free access to the lab with their admission tickets.

From October 22 to 24, BASF will also welcome 750 grade 4 and 5 students participating in the ROM's School Visits program. This selection includes ten classrooms chosen through the School Nomination Program launched earlier this year. The program engages BASF employees, partners, ROM visitors, patrons, and the public to participate in deciding which schools will visit ROM during National Chemistry Week. This year's selected schools are Lambton Park Community School, George Webster Elementary School, Hunter's Glen Junior Public School, H.J. Alexander Community School, and Winchester Junior & Senior Public School. Students will enjoy a full-day visit to the museum, a 30-minute extended lesson with a ROM educator in the galleries and participate in the chromatography-focused BASF Kids' Lab experiment.

"We are thrilled to continue celebrating National Chemistry Week at ROM and to host the schools our community nominated for participation," said Apala Mukherjee, President at BASF Canada. "So far, we have welcomed over 8,965 kids at BASF Kids' Lab, and we look forward to continuing to inspire kids in STEAM education and fostering curiosity and learning in the next generation of innovators."

For more information on National Chemistry Week or the BASF Kids' Lab curriculum, please click here.

