MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 28, 2023 /CNW/ - BASF and ROM (Royal Ontario Museum) today announced a partnership that will unite BASF's Kids' Lab and ROM's Signature Family Programs to offer expanded learning experiences to young museum visitors. The enhanced educational programming encourages innovation and creativity and will run for the next three years from 2023 to 2025.

As part of BASF's evolving science education efforts, the company recently incorporated arts as a core element of its social engagement strategy, now focused on inspiring students in the areas of science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM). BASF's Kids' Lab is the signature STEAM program for youth ages 4 to 12, designed to provide a fun, hands-on learning environment that connects chemistry and the world around us.

"We are excited to partner with ROM to bring our BASF Kids' Lab program to ROM and in-school programming," said Apala Mukherjee, President of BASF Canada. "Through this partnership, we support the next generation of thinkers and doers by helping foster learning opportunities in STEAM, sustainability, and DEI topics - all of which are core to our social engagement mission."

"By combining BASF's Kids' Lab and ROM's Signature Family Programs, we will be able to reach diverse new audiences," says Josh Basseches, ROM Director & CEO. "That means even more students can learn from — and find inspiration in — art, culture, and nature."

ROM programming supported by BASF includes extended hours, activities, and activations for visitors on Family Day, March Break, and during the holiday season.

About BASF

BASF Canada, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, is a subsidiary of BASF SE and an affiliate of BASF Corporation. BASF has more than 1,100 employees in Canada. For more information about BASF Canada's operations, visit www.basf.com/ca .

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. More than 111,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio comprises six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €87.3 billion in 2022. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the United States. Further information www.basf.com .

ABOUT ROM

Opened in 1914, ROM (Royal Ontario Museum) showcases art, culture, and nature from around the world and across the ages. Today, ROM houses more than 13 million objects, from Egyptian mummies to contemporary sculpture, from meteorites to dinosaurs. ROM is the most visited museum in Canada and one of the top ten museums in North America. It is also the country's preeminent field research institute, with a diverse range of experts who help us understand the past, make sense of the present, and shape a shared future. Just as impressive is ROM's facility—a striking combination of heritage architecture and the cutting-edge Michael Lee-Chin Crystal, which marks the Museum as an iconic landmark and global cultural destination. We live on in what we leave behind.

