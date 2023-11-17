MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - BASF is proud to announce that it has been named one of Canada's Top Employers by Mediacorp for the 10th consecutive year. The award recognizes BASF for its commitment to driving mental health awareness within the organization and its focus on employee programs.

Mediacorp, Canada's largest publisher of employment periodicals, cited BASF for its focus on employee psychological safety and employee support programs, extended parental leave options, Emergency Family Assistance program, compassionate leave benefits, sharing sessions for employees, and training modules for managers.

"This recognition for the 10th year in a row is a testament that we are on the right track with our ongoing efforts in cultivating a work environment that values and supports all our employees," said Apala Mukherjee, President of BASF Canada. "We consistently prioritize practices that create an environment where everyone can thrive and will continue our efforts in building an inclusive and supportive workspace."

Employers are evaluated by the editors of Canada's Top 100 Employers using eight criteria: physical workplace; work atmosphere and social; health, financial, and family benefits; vacation and time off; employee communications; performance management; training and skills development; and community involvement; and are compared to other organizations in their field to determine which offers the most progressive and forward-thinking programs.

BASF Canada's commitment to its employees has earned the company multiple other awards such as Top Employers for Young People (2023), Best Diversity Employer (2023), Canada's Safest Chemistry Employer (2023) and Greater Toronto's Top Employers (2022), among others.

About BASF

BASF Canada, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, is a subsidiary of BASF SE and an affiliate of BASF Corporation. BASF has more than 1,100 employees in Canada. For more information about BASF Canada's operations, visit www.basf.com/ca.

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. More than 111,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio comprises six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €87.3 billion in 2022. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the United States. Further information at www.basf.com.

