BASF Kids' Labs will be offered from October 15 to 22, 2023 to visiting families and young students from the Royal Ontario Museum's School Visit Program

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - BASF is bringing National Chemistry Week activities to ROM (Royal Ontario Museum) through a series of BASF Kids' Lab experiments that encourage science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM) learning and promote innovation and creativity within young museum visitors. This will be BASF's first time celebrating Chemistry Week at ROM as part of the three-year partnership and in addition to the workshops sponsored through ROM's Signature Family Programs.

BASF celebrates National Chemistry Week at the Royal Ontario Museum Tweet this Kids participating in BASF Kids' Lab (CNW Group/BASF Canada)

BASF Kids' Labs will be offered to the general public in ROM's innovative Makerspace hub on Sunday, October 15 and 22, 2023 from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with a regular ticket purchase. The Kids' Lab program will feature an experiment called "Playful Polymers" that teaches kids about the role polymers play in chemistry while they create their own slime.

BASF Kids' Lab will also welcome approximately 750 students participating in ROM's School Visits Program from October 17 to 19, 2023. Visitors from kindergarten to grade 3 will have the opportunity to participate in the "Rainbow Connection" experiment and learn about chromatographic separation. In contrast, grade 4 to 6 students will experience the "Freshwater pHun Factor," which focuses on teaching kids about water quality and pH levels.

"We are excited to celebrate National Chemistry Week at ROM and encourage kids to keep discovering the wonders of chemistry through our BASF Kids' Labs," said Apala Mukherjee, BASF Canada President. "Within the first six months of launching the partnership with ROM, more than 2,500 young visitors participated in Kids' Lab, and we look forward to bringing this experiment to even more youth!"

BASF's Kids' Lab is one of the company's signature STEAM programs for youth, designed to provide a fun, hands-on learning environment that connects chemistry with the world.

For more information on National Chemistry Week or the BASF Kids' Lab curriculum, please visit https://www.basf.com/ca/en/social-engagement/basf-canada-celebrates-national-chemistry-week-at-the-rom.html

For further information: Media Relations Contact: Daniela Lopera, +1-905-236-6376, [email protected]