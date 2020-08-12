TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Seven banks have come together to help the Canadian Red Cross provide support to humanitarian aid and relief efforts for individuals affected by the massive explosion at the Port of Beirut last week. Support includes opening branch locations and online networks for financial donations from Canadians as well as encouraging employees and customers to give directly to the Canadian Red Cross. Funds raised will address immediate emergency relief and recovery efforts underway by the Lebanese Red Cross and emerging needs as the situation evolves.

The blast, an equivalent to a 4.5 magnitude earthquake, has caused death, injured thousands and displaced many citizens, while also damaging and destroying critical infrastructure such as medical facilities, food supply and transportation.

How Canadians can help

The following banks are accepting customer financial donations through their branch and online networks from Wednesday, August 12 to Wednesday, September 2:

BMO

Canadian Western Bank

HSBC Bank Canada

National Bank

RBC

CIBC is accepting donations online. Scotiabank is linking directly from its website to www.redcross.ca, where Canadians can donate online, by calling 1-800-418-1111 or by contacting their local Canadian Red Cross office.

"Canadians stand with the people of Lebanon and extend their deepest condolences to all those affected by the tragic event in Beirut. Bank customers wanting to donate to help those in urgent need can do so online or at a bank branch in their community. The funds raised will be directed to the Lebanese Red Cross to help provide much needed emergency medical services, shelter and food."

— Neil Parmenter, President and CEO, Canadian Bankers Association

"The explosion that occurred in Beirut was extremely tragic and compounded an already dire humanitarian situation in Lebanon. Our heartfelt thoughts are with the people impacted and their friends and families here in Canada who are watching the devastation unfold. The Canadian Red Cross is working closely with the Lebanese Red Cross as they address the immediate needs of individuals impacted by the explosion and will continue to offer solidarity and support as people recover from this devastating event."

— Conrad Sauvé, President and CEO, Canadian Red Cross

About the Canadian Bankers Association

The Canadian Bankers Association is the voice of more than 60 domestic and foreign banks that help drive Canada's economic growth and prosperity. The CBA advocates for public policies that contribute to a sound, thriving banking system to ensure Canadians can succeed in their financial goals. www.cba.ca.

SOURCE Canadian Bankers Association

For further information: Mathieu Labrèche, [email protected], 416-362-6093 ext 238

