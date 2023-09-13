TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Banks in Canada are offering support and assistance to organizations providing immediate relief, recovery efforts, and resilience and preparedness activities in response to the devasting earthquake in Morocco and catastrophic flooding in Libya. To help support those affected, several banks are collecting financial donations in bank branches for Canadian Red Cross relief appeals and making corporate donations directly to the Red Cross and other local organizations providing on-the-ground help.

Corporate donations

The following banks are donating a combined $340,000 to organizations supporting recovery efforts in the impacted regions including the Canadian Red Cross on behalf of Red Cross Red Crescent, Doctors Without Borders and Global Medic.

CIBC and Simplii Financial will be donating to the CIBC Foundation's Morocco Earthquake Relief Fund to provide help for those impacted.

How Canadians can help

Canadians who wish to donate can contribute to the Canadian Red Cross' Morocco Earthquake Appeal and Libya Floods Appeal online at redcross.ca, by calling 1-800-418-1111, or at any branch or online where available from the banks listed below from September 13 to October 4, 2023. Donations will be used to assist those most impacted in the affected areas.

Several banks will also be encouraging employees to donate through online channels. Banks in Canada have long supported humanitarian and emergency relief appeals in Canada and internationally to help those affected by extreme weather, natural catastrophes, health crises and conflicts including most recently in response to wildfires in Alberta, Nova Scotia and Atlantic Canada and Northwest Territories and British Columbia.

"Canada's banks understand the desperate need for help in Morocco and Libya. By encouraging donations and contributing to those organization coordinating on-the-ground relief, we hope to help expedite crucial humanitarian aid to those affected as quickly as possible." – Anthony G. Ostler, President & CEO, Canadian Bankers Association.

About the Canadian Bankers Association

The Canadian Bankers Association is the voice of more than 60 domestic and foreign banks that help drive Canada's economic growth and prosperity. The CBA advocates for public policies that contribute to a sound, thriving banking system to ensure Canadians can succeed in their financial goals. www.cba.ca.

