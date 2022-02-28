Banks in Canada support humanitarian aid efforts in Ukraine

BMO

CIBC and Simplii Financial

Laurentian Bank

National Bank

RBC

Scotiabank

TD Bank Group

Tangerine Bank

"Banks in Canada stand in support of the people of Ukraine and the large and vibrant Ukrainian community in Canada. Money raised through this appeal will help organizations provide immediate and ongoing emergency assistance to those in urgent need in Ukraine and neighbouring countries." — Anthony G. Ostler, President and CEO, Canadian Bankers Association

Additional donations

In addition to donations to the Red Cross, banks are donating a combined $350,000 to organizations providing emergency aid to the people of Ukraine and the Ukrainian diaspora:

CIBC and Simplii Financial are donating to the UNICEF Canada Ukraine Appeal and UNHCR Canada, the UN Refugee Agency.

RBC's donation will assist in providing mental health-related supports to the Ukrainian community in Canada .

. TD Bank Group is donating to GlobalMedic and UNHCR Canada, the UN Refugee Agency as well as contributing to the Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières general emergency fund.

How Canadians can help

Canadians wishing to make a donation to the Canadian Red Cross' Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal can do so online at www.redcross.ca or at any branch or online where available from the banks listed below until March 18:

BMO

Canadian Western Bank

RBC

Scotiabank

TD Bank Group

Banks in Canada have long supported humanitarian and emergency relief appeals in Canada and internationally to help those affected by extreme weather, health crises and conflicts.

About the Canadian Bankers Association

The Canadian Bankers Association is the voice of more than 60 domestic and foreign banks that help drive Canada's economic growth and prosperity. The CBA advocates for public policies that contribute to a sound, thriving banking system to ensure Canadians can succeed in their financial goals. www.cba.ca

Follow the CBA on Twitter: @CdnBankers

Watch videos: Youtube.com/CdnBankers

Follow the CBA on LinkedIn

SOURCE Canadian Bankers Association

For further information: Mathieu Labrèche, Director, Media Strategy and Communications, [email protected]