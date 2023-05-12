TORONTO, May 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Banks in Canada have pledged support to organizations providing on-the-ground relief and help to those affected by fires in Alberta that have devastated communities in the province. To support Albertans, several banks are collecting financial donations in bank branches for Canadian Red Cross relief efforts and making corporate donations directly to the Red Cross and other relief organizations.

The following banks are making corporate donations to the Canadian Red Cross' 2023 Alberta Fires Appeal. Donations to the Appeal will be used for immediate and ongoing relief, recovery and resilience efforts in response to fires, and community preparedness and risk reduction for future all-hazard disaster events within Alberta.

BMO

Laurentian Bank

National Bank

Canadian Western Bank

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Canada)

RBC

Scotiabank

Tangerine Bank

TD Bank Group

BMO, RBC and TD Bank Group will also be making additional donations to organizations supporting recovery efforts in Alberta. CIBC and Simplii Financial will be making a donation to the CIBC Foundation Alberta Emergency Relief Fund, providing short and long-term relief to local organizations affected by the fires.

HSBC Bank Canada also contributes to the Canadian Red Cross' "Emergency Management Program" to build resilience and enable the quick response to natural disasters like the Alberta fires. Support for the Program funds efforts to build disaster response volunteer teams, pre-position supplies and support emergency systems.

Canadians who are in a position to donate to the Canadian Red Cross 2023 Alberta Fires Appeal can do so online at redcross.ca, by calling 1-800-418-1111, or at any branch or online where available from the banks listed below from May 15 to June 2, 2023:

BMO

Canadian Western Bank

RBC

Scotiabank

TD Bank Group

The Government of Canada and the Government of Alberta will match donations made to the Canadian Red Cross to support the disaster relief efforts.

Several banks will also be encouraging customers and employees to donate through online portals. Banks in Canada have long supported humanitarian and emergency relief appeals in Canada and internationally to help those affected by extreme weather, natural catastrophes, health crises and conflicts.

Canadians in the affected areas who need help with their finances are encouraged to contact their bank for assistance.

"The Canadian banking sector stands united in its commitment to support communities in Alberta affected by these devastating fires. Donations from individuals and banks will assist the Canadian Red Cross and other relief organizations with providing necessary on-the-ground help. We urge Canadians who are able to support the relief efforts." - Anthony G. Ostler, President & CEO, Canadian Bankers Association

