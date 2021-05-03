Banks in Canada respond to urgent need for global COVID-19 relief

TORONTO, May 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Seven banks have stepped up to support international relief efforts as countries around the world address the surge in COVID-19 cases. Donations from banks in Canada will be directed to international relief organizations including UNICEF Canada, the WHO Foundation and the Canadian Red Cross to support urgent relief efforts now and in the immediate future to contain outbreaks that threaten to derail the worldwide progress made to overcome the pandemic.

The following banks are donating at least an additional $1.15 million, combined, to support the international relief efforts that this moment demands:

BMO

CIBC and Simplii Financial

National Bank

RBC

Scotiabank

TD Bank Group

HSBC Bank Canada is also supporting relief organizations through its Global Disaster Relief Fund.

"Banks in Canada have a long history of donating to support domestic and international relief efforts and the pandemic is a crisis like no other. These donations will support on-the-ground humanitarian relief as the global community continues to fight against COVID-19."

— Neil Parmenter, President and CEO, Canadian Bankers Association

Canadians who wish to support international relief efforts can donate directly to organizations providing on-the-ground support such as UNICEF Canada, the Canadian Red Cross and the WHO Foundation.

The COVID–19 outbreak remains the most serious crisis Canada – and the world – have faced in recent memory. Banks continue to step up to help our country and the international community work through these challenging times. More information about Canadian bank announcements to support the response to the pandemic can be found at cba.ca/standingbyCanadians.

About the Canadian Bankers Association

The Canadian Bankers Association is the voice of more than 60 domestic and foreign banks that help drive Canada's economic growth and prosperity. The CBA advocates for public policies that contribute to a sound, thriving banking system to ensure Canadians can succeed in their financial goals. www.cba.ca.

SOURCE Canadian Bankers Association

For further information: Aaron Boles, [email protected]

