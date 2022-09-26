Canadian Bankers Association members donate more than $1 million to support Eastern Canada

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Banks in Canada have pledged support for Canadian Red Cross relief efforts in Eastern Canada following the landfall of Hurricane Fiona on September 24. Many families and communities have been impacted by the torrential rain and widespread flooding that has destroyed homes, buildings and infrastructure in the region.

The following banks are donating a combined $1.21 million to the Canadian Red Cross Hurricane Fiona in Canada Appeal to deliver urgent relief and support recovery, resiliency and risk reduction efforts in the affected areas.

BMO

CIBC and Simplii Financial

HSBC Bank Canada

Laurentian Bank

National Bank

RBC

Scotiabank

Tangerine Bank

TD Bank Group

In addition, BMO, CIBC and TD Bank Group will be making donations to local charities in Eastern Canada.

Several banks are also offering financial relief measures to assist their impacted clients and affected clients are encouraged to contact their bank for assistance.

How Canadians can help

Canadians wishing to make a donation to the Canadian Red Cross Hurricane Fiona in Canada Appeal can do so online at redcross.ca or at 1-800-418-1111 or at any branch or online where available from the banks listed below from September 27 until October 18:

BMO

CIBC (online only)

RBC

Scotiabank

TD Bank Group

Several banks are also encouraging employees to donate through online portals and highlighting the donation matching program announced by the Government of Canada. Banks have long supported humanitarian and emergency relief appeals in Canada and internationally to help those affected by extreme weather, health emergencies and humanitarian crises.

"The devastating path of Hurricane Fiona left a terrible mark on a huge area of Eastern Canada and our thoughts are with the families and communities impacted by the storm. Donations received through this appeal will help the Canadian Red Cross assist with providing on-the-ground emergency relief for impacted Canadians as they recover from this unprecedented storm in the weeks and months ahead."

- Anthony G. Ostler, President & CEO, Canadian Bankers Association

