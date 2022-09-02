TORONTO, Sept. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Banks in Canada have pledged support for Red Cross and Red Crescent relief efforts in Pakistan following monsoon rainfall causing record-breaking floods and landslides. One-third of Pakistan is under water and the massive floods have killed more than 1,100 people since June. More than one million homes have been damaged or destroyed, displacing tens of millions of people.

Canadian Red Cross donations

Pakistan Red Crescent Society (CNW Group/Canadian Bankers Association)

The following banks are donating a combined $380,000 to the Canadian Red Cross Pakistan Floods Appeal to support immediate and ongoing relief, recovery, and resiliency efforts in Pakistan.

BMO

Canadian Western Bank

CIBC and Simplii Financial

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Canada)

Laurentian Bank

National Bank

RBC

Scotiabank

Tangerine Bank

TD Bank Group

Canadian Western Bank will also be making a donation to Global Medic.

How Canadians can help

Canadians wishing to make a donation to the Canadian Red Cross Pakistan Floods Appeal can do so online at https://redcross.ca or at any branch or online where available from the banks listed below from September 6 until September 27:

BMO

Canadian Western Bank

RBC

Scotiabank

TD Bank Group

Several banks will also be encouraging customers and employees to donate through online portals. Banks in Canada have long supported humanitarian and emergency relief appeals in Canada and internationally to help those affected by extreme weather, health crises and conflicts.

"Flood-stricken Pakistan is experiencing a massive humanitarian crisis. Our thoughts are with the families of those who have lost their lives, the millions displaced in flood-hit areas of Pakistan, and all Pakistani Canadians affected by the disaster. Donations received through this campaign will assist with providing on-the-ground emergency relief for families in need and long-term recovery efforts. We encourage Canadians who are in a position to help to support the Appeal."

- Anthony G. Ostler, President & CEO, Canadian Bankers Association

About the Canadian Bankers Association

The Canadian Bankers Association is the voice of more than 60 domestic and foreign banks that help drive Canada's economic growth and prosperity. The CBA advocates for public policies that contribute to a sound, thriving banking system to ensure Canadians can succeed in their financial goals. www.cba.ca.

Follow the CBA on Twitter: @CdnBankers

Watch videos: Youtube.com/CdnBankers

Follow the CBA on LinkedIn

SOURCE Canadian Bankers Association

For further information: Mathieu Labrèche, Director, Media Strategy and Communications, [email protected]