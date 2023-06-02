TORONTO, June 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Banks in Canada are offering support and assistance to organizations providing on-the-ground relief and help to those affected by wildfires in Atlantic Canada that have resulted in evacuations and damaged homes and business. To help support Atlantic Canadians, several banks are collecting financial donations in bank branches for Canadian Red Cross relief efforts and making corporate donations directly to the Red Cross and other relief organizations.

The following banks are donating a combined $300,000 to the Canadian Red Cross' Nova Scotia & Atlantic Canada Fires Appeal and to other relief organizations including United Way Halifax, the CIBC Foundation Atlantic Canada Emergency Relief Fund and to local organizations supporting recovery in the Halifax region.

HSBC Bank Canada also contributes to the Canadian Red Cross' Emergency Management Program to build resilience and enable the rapid response to natural disasters like the fires in Atlantic Canada.

Canadians who are in a position to donate can make a contribution to the Canadian Red Cross Nova Scotia & Atlantic Canada Fires Appeal. Donations will be used to assist those most impacted in the affected areas in Nova Scotia and other Atlantic provinces with immediate and ongoing relief, recovery, and resilience efforts in response to the wildfires, as well as support for community preparedness and risk reduction for future all-hazard disaster events within Atlantic Canada. The Government of Canada will match donations made to the Canadian Red Cross to support the disaster relief efforts.

Canadians can donate online at redcross.ca, by calling 1-800-418-1111, or at any branch or online where available from the banks listed below from June 3 to June 24, 2023.

Several banks will also be offering relief measures such as payment deferrals for customers who are directly impacted. Canadians in the affected areas who need help with their finances are encouraged to contact their bank for assistance.

Banks in Canada have long supported humanitarian and emergency relief appeals in Canada and internationally to help those affected by extreme weather, natural catastrophes, health crises and conflicts including the devastation caused by wildfires last month in Alberta .

"Canada's banks are committed to supporting their customers impacted by this crisis. Donations to the Canadian Red Cross and other local relief organizations in Atlantic Canada will help provide affected communities with the crucial assistance they need to navigate through this extremely challenging time." - Anthony G. Ostler, President & CEO, Canadian Bankers Association.

