TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Banks in Canada are offering support and assistance to organizations providing immediate and ongoing relief, recovery, and resilience efforts in response to the fires in the Northwest Territories and British Columbia. To help support those affected, several banks are collecting financial donations in bank branches for Canadian Red Cross and making corporate donations directly to the Red Cross and other local organizations providing relief efforts.

Corporate donations

Source: Government of the Northwest Territories (CNW Group/Canadian Bankers Association)

The following banks are donating a combined $559,000 to organizations supporting people impacted by fires including the Canadian Red Cross, the United Way of Northwest Territories, Yellowknife Community Foundation, United Way BC Southern Interior Region, Kelowna Firefighters and the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

BMO

Canadian Western Bank

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Canada)

Laurentian Bank

National Bank

RBC

Scotiabank

Tangerine Bank

TD Bank Group

CIBC and Simplii Financial will be donating to the CIBC Foundation Northwest Territories Emergency Relief Fund and British Columbia Emergency Relief Fund providing short and long-term relief to local organizations affected by the fires. HSBC Bank Canada also contributes to the Canadian Red Cross' Emergency Management Program to build resilience and enable the rapid response to disasters and emergencies such as the fires impacting communities in the Northwest Territories and British Columbia.

How Canadians can help

Canadians who wish to donate can contribute to the Canadian Red Cross' Northwest Territories Fires Appeal and British Columbia Fires Appeal. Donations will be used for immediate and ongoing relief and resilience efforts. Donations may also support communities assisting those impacted, as well as preparedness and risk reduction for future all-hazard disaster events in Northwest Territories and the region, and British Columbia.

Canadians can donate online at redcross.ca, by calling 1-800-418-1111, or at any branch or online where available from the banks listed below from August 22 to September 12, 2023, although some banks may continue to accept donations after this date.

BMO

CIBC and Simplii Financial (online only)

Canadian Western Bank

RBC

Scotiabank

TD Bank Group

Several banks will also be offering relief measures such as payment deferrals for customers who are directly impacted. Canadians in the affected areas who need help with their finances are encouraged to contact their bank for assistance.

Banks in Canada have long supported humanitarian and emergency relief appeals in Canada and internationally to help those affected by extreme weather, natural catastrophes, health crises and conflicts including most recently in response to wildfires in Alberta, Quebec and Nova Scotia and Atlantic Canada.

"Canada's banks stand united in our pledge to aid customers who find themselves affected by this crisis. By channeling donations to the Canadian Red Cross and engaging local relief organizations in the Northwest Territories and British Columbia, we aim to extend a lifeline to the communities in need. Together, we can provide the essential support required to weather this profoundly difficult period." – Anthony G. Ostler, President & CEO, Canadian Bankers Association.

About the Canadian Bankers Association

The Canadian Bankers Association is the voice of more than 60 domestic and foreign banks that help drive Canada's economic growth and prosperity. The CBA advocates for public policies that contribute to a sound, thriving banking system to ensure Canadians can succeed in their financial goals. www.cba.ca.

Follow the CBA on Twitter: @CdnBankers

Watch videos: Youtube.com/CdnBankers

Follow the CBA on LinkedIn

SOURCE Canadian Bankers Association

For further information: Mathieu Labrèche, Vice President, Media Strategy and Communications, Canadian Bankers Association, [email protected]