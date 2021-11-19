Banks in Canada help those affected by flooding and extreme weather in British Columbia

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - As British Columbia (B.C.) manages the devastating flooding and landslides resulting from extreme weather in the province, banks in Canada are helping those affected including collecting financial donations in bank branches for Canadian Red Cross relief efforts and making corporate donations directly to the Red Cross and other relief organizations.

The following banks are donating a combined $235,000 to the Red Cross to support immediate and ongoing relief efforts and long-term recovery in the affected regions of B.C.:

BMO

Canadian Western Bank

HSBC Bank Canada

National Bank

Scotiabank

Tangerine Bank

TD Bank Group

"The catastrophic flooding in B.C. caused by extreme weather has led to devastating consequences. Our thoughts are with those in the region and banks are there to support affected communities in their urgent time of need and as they begin to recover."

— Neil Parmenter, President and CEO, Canadian Bankers Association

"The Canadian Red Cross appreciates the support of Canadian banks and their customers as we continue to work in support of communities affected by devastating flooding in British Columbia. Our teams are committed to helping provide emergency assistance and to addressing emerging needs in the coming days and weeks ahead."

— Conrad Sauvé, President and CEO, Canadian Red Cross

Additional donations

In addition to donations to the Red Cross, banks are donating a combined $150,000 to organizations aiding the affected communities:

BMO is donating to the B.C. Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

CIBC and Simplii Financial are donating to the United Way British Columbia and the British Columbia Agriculture Council and accepting customer donations for these organizations online.

RBC is donating to the United Way British Columbia and Food Banks B.C.

Customers affected by the emergency in B.C. are encouraged to contact their bank to discuss financial relief options.

How Canadians can help

Beyond financial contributions to relief and recovery efforts, the following banks are also accepting cash donations from the public in their branches November 22 until December 10 to support the Canadian Red Cross British Columbia Floods and Extreme Weather Appeal:

BMO

Canadian Western Bank

RBC

Scotiabank

TD Bank Group

Canadians who wish to support the relief effort can donate directly through the banks above or online at www.redcross.ca.

Banks have long supported disaster relief appeals in Canada and globally, including earlier this year to assist those affected by the B.C. fires.

About the Canadian Bankers Association

The Canadian Bankers Association is the voice of more than 60 domestic and foreign banks that help drive Canada's economic growth and prosperity. The CBA advocates for public policies that contribute to a sound, thriving banking system to ensure Canadians can succeed in their financial goals. www.cba.ca

SOURCE Canadian Bankers Association

For further information: Mathieu Labrèche, Director, Media Strategy, (416) 918-2777, [email protected]

