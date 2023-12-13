BANDED PEAK AND LABATT CRAFT STRONG FUTURE FOR CALGARY WITH CAPITAL INVESTMENT

Local Calgary Brewery Grows Staff by 68% and Increases Capacity

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Together, Labatt and Banded Peak Brewing Co. are investing in the future of the brewery, by more than doubling its staff, and creating new, local jobs in Calgary. The investment has funded brewery enhancements to increase capacity and distribution across Alberta.

The $9.6 million investment supported a more than 7,000 square foot addition to the 4,800 square foot brewery, including a state-of-the-art lab. The expenditure also funded a bulk grain silo to reduce plastic use in malt shipping, and improved brewing equipment throughout the facility.

"We're thrilled that this investment will allow us to continue bringing Calgarians more selections from Banded Peak," says Colin McLean, co-founder at Banded Peak Brewing, "This investment cements the fact that we are steadfast in our commitment to producing our beer locally, with new jobs, local ingredients and the type of innovation that continues to make Calgary a great place to live – and work."

The brewery's current team has grown by 68%, creating new jobs for front of house, logistics and brewery operations.

"We're proud to be able to contribute to our community through this investment," says Chad Patterson, Vice President, Craft & High End, Labatt Breweries of Canada. "From day one, Banded Peak has brewed local craft beer for Albertans and beyond, and this investment from Labatt will enable the necessary next steps to ensure that Albertans can continue to enjoy locally brewed Banded Peak beer for years to come."

About Banded Peak Brewing

Banded Peak Brewing started from humble beginnings with three friends opening a brewery and taproom in Calgary in May of 2016. Since then, Banded Peak has grown into a thriving brewery with a strong taproom program, and distribution across Alberta. Banded Peak is a leader in innovation in styles, as well as growing taproom culture in Calgary. They championed the establishment of the Barley Belt, a district with Alberta's highest concentration of taprooms. Banded Peak has been a strong partner of the outdoor community in Alberta, with a passion for making adventurous beer for adventurous people.

About Labatt Breweries of Canada

Labatt Breweries of Canada is one of Canada's most established businesses and its leading beverage company, with over 3,600 employees; an unmatched portfolio of more than 60 quality beer, ready-to-drink and non-alcoholic products; six key breweries; and four craft breweries from coast-to-coast. Our employees are the driving force behind our business – brewing the world's most loved beverages, building iconic brands and creating meaningful experiences for Canadians. Through 176 years of brewing excellence, we are always looking to serve up new ways to meet life's moments, dream big to move our industry forward and make a meaningful impact in our communities through a collective purpose of creating A Future with More Cheers.

