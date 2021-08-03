BALMORAL, NB, Aug. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - The health and safety of Canadians are top priorities for all levels of government. Investments in local infrastructure during this extraordinary time provide an opportunity to create jobs, economic growth, and make our communities more sustainable and resilient.

Today, René Arseneault, Member of Parliament for Madawaska-Restigouche, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and His Worship Guy Chiasson, Mayor of the Village of Balmoral, announced funding to improve the roadway and service infrastructure on Marcoux Street in Balmoral.

The project will upgrade the ditching and drainage pipes to protect the road structure and reduce the risks of flooding and erosion. Additional work will install 1.1 kilometres of water and sewer pipes to extend the municipal systems to 22 more properties on Marcoux Street. The new connections will eliminate problematic septic fields and provide residents with reliable access to clean drinking water.

Once completed, the project will improve the reliability of the roadway and offer modern and reliable services to residents.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $2.2 million towards this project through the COVID-19 Resilience Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Village of Balmoral is contributing the balance of the funding of $564,000.

Quotes

"Investing in public infrastructure is crucial to support the country's economic recovery from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The investments to improve the roadway and service infrastructure on Marcoux Street will provide a safe roadway for motorists and ensure residents have access to the reliable services they need. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

René Arseneault, Member of Parliament for Madawaska-Restigouche, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"The Village of Balmoral is very proud of today's announcement for the citizens of Marcoux Street. It is very important for us to provide adequate water and sewer service to our citizens. The current and previous City Councils with the close cooperation of the administration have worked very hard to make this project a reality."

His Worship Guy Chiasson, Mayor of the Village of Balmoral

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a COVID-19 Resilience Stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories. Under the COVID-19 Resilience Stream, the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects is 80 per cent in the provinces, and 100 per cent in the territories and for projects intended for Indigenous communities.

To support smaller-scale projects, the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative is providing up to $31 million in existing federal funding to help communities adapt spaces and services to respond to immediate and ongoing needs arising from COVID-19 over the next two years.

in existing federal funding to help communities adapt spaces and services to respond to immediate and ongoing needs arising from COVID-19 over the next two years. The Government of Canada has invested more than $574 million in 330 infrastructure projects across New Brunswick under the Investing in Canada plan.

has invested more than in 330 infrastructure projects across under the Investing in plan. Across Canada , since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic the Government of Canada has contributed $9.7 billion to 3,500 infrastructure projects.

