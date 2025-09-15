MONTREAL and TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Bakish Wealth, with its 20-year history of serving healthcare professionals across Canada with disciplined investment and financial plans, and Heritage MD, a specialized advisory firm co-created with physician leadership of the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) and aligned with the MUHC Foundation, are pleased to announce a partnership. Supported by Manulife Wealth, this alliance combines institutional strength, independent expertise, and deep healthcare community ties to deliver a purpose-built wealth offering across Canada.

"Healthcare professionals dedicate their lives to caring for others. At Heritage MD, we believe they deserve the same level of commitment and expertise they give their patients every day," noted Michael Goodman, Executive Chair of Heritage MD. "Partnering with Bakish Wealth allows us to strengthen our ability to help protect their financial futures with the same care they provide to others."

"Heritage MD was created with great purpose and a vision to support healthcare professionals at every stage of life with insight, empathy, and the very best the industry has to offer. It is truly a blessing to see that our vision is becoming a reality," added Dr. Renzo Cecere, Cardiac Surgeon and Co-Founder of Heritage MD, and past Chief of Cardiac Surgery at McGill.

A New Blueprint for Independent Advisors

The partnership between Bakish Wealth and Heritage MD also marks the launch of Heritage Family Wealth (Héritage Fortune Familiale), a national strategic platform designed to unite accomplished wealth advisory practices.

Heritage Family Wealth is actively expanding its national footprint by attracting top advisors through market-leading partnership terms and collaboration opportunities. Bakish Wealth becomes the flagship partner in this growth initiative to showcase the type of expertise healthcare professionals can rely on for their wealth planning needs.

"We are proud to be a founding partner of Heritage Family Wealth," said Joseph Bakish, CFA, CLU, CFP, CHS, TEP, and a past Investment Industry Association of Canada (IIAC) Top Under 40 Award winner. "This partnership allows us to materially enhance our advisory offering in collaboration with experts across Canada, creating growth opportunities for our business that cannot be found elsewhere in the industry."

A National Vision Backed by Institutional Strength and Entrepreneurial Spirit

Bakish Wealth will be supported by Manulife Wealth, an independent advisory platform of Manulife Financial Corporation, that offers wealth management solutions through a network of over 1,000 independent advisors and more than 230 branches across Canada.

"Bakish Wealth and Heritage MD bring together specialization across two established practices, a combination that with our support, will be an advisory offering that is both independent and accessible to physicians and healthcare families across Canada," said Farhan Hamidani, Chief Growth Officer, Manulife Wealth.

About Heritage MD

Preserving Wealth and Protecting Wellness. Founded in partnership with physician leadership of the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC), Heritage MD is committed to democratizing access to top-tier wealth advisory services traditionally reserved for nation's wealthiest families, making them available to physicians and healthcare families across Canada. Learn more: https://heritagemd.ca

About Bakish Wealth

Led by Joseph Bakish, Bakish Wealth is a nationally recognized independent wealth advisory practice with over two decades of specialization serving healthcare professionals, academics, and multi-generational families of wealth. Mr. Bakish is a founding partner of Heritage Family Wealth.

About Manulife Wealth & Asset Management

As part of Manulife Financial Corporation, Manulife Wealth & Asset Management provides global investment, financial advice, and retirement plan services to 19 million individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Our mission is to make decisions easier and lives better by empowering people today to invest for a better tomorrow. As a committed partner to our clients and as a responsible steward of investor capital, we offer a heritage of risk management, deep expertise across public and private markets, and comprehensive retirement plan services. We seek to provide better investment and impact outcomes and to help people confidently save and invest for a more secure financial future. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

SOURCE Bakish Wealth / Heritage MD

