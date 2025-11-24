C$ unless otherwise stated

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Manulife Investments today announced the 2025 annual reinvested distribution estimates for Manulife Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) and for ETF series of Manulife Mutual Funds, including of Manulife Alternative Mutual Funds (Manulife Funds). These annual reinvested distributions generally represent realized capital gains within the ETFs or ETF series of a Manulife Fund. Please note that these are estimated capital gains amounts only as of November 3, 2025, and reflect forward-looking information which may cause these estimates to change.

Unitholders of record at the close of business on December 30, 2025, will receive the 2025 reinvested distributions. The distributions will not be paid in cash but will be reinvested automatically in additional units of the respective ETFs or ETF series of Manulife Funds and immediately consolidated so that the number of units held by each unitholder, and the net asset value of the ETFs or ETF series of Manulife Funds will not change because of the distributions. Unitholders holding their units outside registered plans will have taxable amounts to report and an increase in the adjusted cost base of their investment.

The actual distribution amounts, including the tax characteristics, will be reported to brokers through Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2026.

Please note that the cash distributions are reported separately and may be applicable for some ETFs or ETF series of Manulife Funds making annual reinvested distributions.

Details of the estimated reinvested distribution per unit amounts are as follows:

Manulife ETF/ Fund Name Ticker Distribution

Amount (per unit) ($) Manulife Smart Short-Term Bond ETF TERM 0.000000 Manulife Smart Core Bond ETF BSKT 0.017120 Manulife Smart Corporate Bond ETF CBND 0.086060 Manulife Smart Global Bond ETF GBND 0.000000 Manulife Smart Enhanced Yield ETF CYLD 0.000000 Manulife Smart U.S. Enhanced Yield ETF – Unhedged UYLD.B 0.000000 Manulife Smart U.S. Enhanced Yield ETF – US Dollar UYLD.U 0.000000* Manulife Smart U.S. Enhanced Yield ETF – Hedged UYLD 0.000000 Manulife Smart Dividend ETF CDIV 1.108113 Manulife Smart U.S. Dividend ETF – Unhedged UDIV.B 0.000000 Manulife Smart U.S. Dividend ETF – Hedged UDIV 0.000000 Manulife Smart U.S. Dividend ETF – US Dollar UDIV.U 0.000000* Manulife Smart International Dividend ETF – Unhedged IDIV.B 0.590708 Manulife Smart Global Dividend ETF Portfolio GDIV 0.298243 Manulife Smart Defensive Equity ETF CDEF 0.284241 Manulife Smart U.S. Defensive Equity ETF – Unhedged UDEF.B 0.096229 Manulife Smart U.S. Defensive Equity ETF – Hedged UDEF 0.000000 Manulife Smart U.S. Defensive Equity ETF – US Dollar UDEF.U 0.100667* Manulife Smart International Defensive Equity ETF – Unhedged IDEF.B 0.661477 Manulife Multifactor Canadian Large Cap Index ETF MCLC 1.965893 Manulife Multifactor U.S. Large Cap Index ETF – Unhedged MULC.B 1.243742 Manulife Multifactor U.S. Large Cap Index ETF – Hedged MULC 0.000000 Manulife Multifactor U.S. Mid Cap Index ETF – Unhedged MUMC.B 2.098839 Manulife Multifactor U.S. Mid Cap Index ETF – Hedged MUMC 1.900308 Manulife Multifactor Developed International Index ETF – Unhedged MINT.B 0.000000 Manulife Multifactor Developed International Index ETF – Hedged MINT 0.000000 Manulife Multifactor Canadian SMID Cap Index ETF MCSM 3.944055 Manulife Multifactor U.S. Small Cap Index ETF – Unhedged MUSC.B 3.281177 Manulife Multifactor U.S. Small Cap Index ETF – Hedged MUSC 1.706134 Manulife Multifactor Emerging Markets Index ETF MEME.B 0.000000 Manulife Strategic Income Fund – ETF Series STRT 0.000000 Manulife Core Plus Bond Fund – ETF Series MCOR 0.000000 Manulife Dividend Income Fund – ETF Series MDIF 1.984153 Manulife Alternative Opportunities Fund – ETF Series OPPS 0.031452 Manulife Strategic Income Plus Fund – ETF Series PLUS 0.000000 Manulife Fundamental Equity Fund – ETF Series MFUN 0.251044

*Distribution amount ($) in USD for UYLD.U, UDIV.U and UDEF.U.

Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs) and ETF series. Please read the ETF Facts and prospectus before investing. ETFs and ETF series are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Manulife ETFs and ETF series of Manulife Funds are managed by Manulife Investments. Manulife Investments is a trade name of Manulife Investment Management Limited.

Manulife Alternative Mutual Funds have the ability to invest in asset classes or use investment strategies that are not permitted for conventional mutual funds. The specific strategies that differentiate these alternative mutual funds from conventional mutual funds may include the increased use of derivatives for hedging and non-hedging purposes, the increased ability to sell securities short and the ability to borrow cash to use for investment purposes. If undertaken, these strategies will be used in accordance with the funds' objectives and strategies, and during certain market conditions, may accelerate the pace at which the funds decrease in value.

