TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Manulife Investments announced today it has launched Manulife Smart Enhanced Yield Bond ETF Hedged and Unhedged (Tickers: BYLD and BYLD.B) and Manulife Global Edge ETF (Ticker: GEDG) for ETF investors seeking potential income and long-term capital appreciation opportunities respectively. The new ETFs have closed their initial offering and will begin trading on Cboe Canada today.

"We are excited to launch these ETFs with the expertise of the teams at Manulife Investment Management," said Kristie Feinberg, Head of Retail, Manulife Wealth & Asset Management. "Manulife Smart Enhanced Yield Bond ETF and Manulife Global Edge ETF look to meet the needs of investors seeking both income and growth opportunities in their portfolios. By providing access to additional fixed income and global equity strategies, we're helping investors diversify their investments while delivering client value through actively managed offerings."

The funds launched today include hedged and unhedged versions of Manulife Smart Enhanced Yield Bond ETF which seek to provide a steady flow of income with the potential for long-term capital appreciation by providing exposure to fixed income securities primarily through investments in underlying exchange traded funds (ETFs) and in derivatives. The ETF is managed by Nicholas Scipio del Campo, CFA, Portfolio Manager, Head of Liability-Driven Investments--U.S. and Asia, Multi-Asset Solutions Team, Jean-Francois Giroux, FRM, CFA, Portfolio Manager, Head of Liability-Driven Investments--Canada, Multi-Asset Solutions Team, and Jeff Wu, portfolio manager, Manulife Investment Management.

Also launched today is Manulife Global Edge ETF which seeks to achieve long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of global equity securities. The ETF is also managed by affiliated manager Manulife Investment Management, with Geoff Kelley, CFA, Senior Portfolio Manager, Global Head of Strategic Asset Allocation, Multi-Asset Solutions, Systematic Equity Beta, and Noman Ali, CFA, Senior Portfolio Manager, Capital Appreciation primarily responsible for the portfolio.

"We're proud to introduce these new ETFs to bring advisors more ways to achieve their clients financial goals and provide opportunities for Canadian investors to diversify and enhance their portfolios," added Jordy Chilcott, Head of Retail Intermediary Distribution, Canada, Manulife Investments. "Expanding our ETF platform is part of our broader commitment to delivering top-tier investment solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients."

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs). Please read the ETF Facts and prospectus before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Manulife ETFs are managed by Manulife Investment Management Limited. Manulife Investments is a trade name of Manulife Investment Management Limited.

About Manulife Wealth & Asset Management

As part of Manulife Financial Corporation, Manulife Wealth & Asset Management provides global investment, financial advice, and retirement plan services to 19 million individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Our mission is to make decisions easier and lives better by empowering people today to invest for a better tomorrow. As a committed partner to our clients and as a responsible steward of investor capital, we offer a heritage of risk management, deep expertise across public and private markets, and comprehensive retirement plan services. We seek to provide better investment and impact outcomes and to help people confidently save and invest for a more secure financial future. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

