TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Manulife Investments today announced the December 2025 cash distribution estimates for Manulife Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) and ETF series of Manulife Mutual Funds, including of Manulife Alternative Mutual Funds (Manulife Funds). Please note that these are estimated amounts only as of November 3, 2025, and reflect forward-looking information which may cause these estimates to change.

Unitholders of record at the close of business on December 30, 2025, will receive cash distributions payable on January 15, 2026.

Details of the estimated distribution per unit amounts are as follows:

Manulife ETF/

Fund Name Ticker Distribution

Amount

(per unit)

($) Distribution

Frequency Manulife Smart Short-Term Bond ETF TERM 0.019546 Monthly Manulife Smart Core Bond ETF BSKT 0.016078 Monthly Manulife Smart Corporate Bond ETF CBND 0.021321 Monthly Manulife Smart Global Bond ETF GBND 0.019181 Monthly Manulife Smart Enhanced Yield ETF CYLD 0.160000 Monthly Manulife Smart U.S. Enhanced Yield ETF – Unhedged UYLD.B 0.160000 Monthly Manulife Smart U.S. Enhanced Yield ETF – US Dollar UYLD.U 0.160000* Monthly Manulife Smart U.S. Enhanced Yield ETF – Hedged UYLD 0.160000 Monthly Manulife Smart Dividend ETF CDIV 0.085449 Quarterly Manulife Smart U.S. Dividend ETF – Unhedged UDIV.B 0.046438 Quarterly Manulife Smart U.S. Dividend ETF – Hedged UDIV 0.043417 Quarterly Manulife Smart U.S. Dividend ETF – US Dollar UDIV.U 0.036447* Quarterly Manulife Smart International Dividend ETF – Unhedged IDIV.B 0.050308 Quarterly Manulife Smart Global Dividend ETF Portfolio GDIV 0.054364 Quarterly Manulife Smart Defensive Equity ETF CDEF 0.187849 Semi - Annual Manulife Smart U.S. Defensive Equity ETF – Unhedged UDEF.B 0.060772 Semi - Annual Manulife Smart U.S. Defensive Equity ETF – Hedged UDEF 0.048615 Semi - Annual Manulife Smart U.S. Defensive Equity ETF – US Dollar UDEF.U 0.063338* Semi - Annual Manulife Smart International Defensive Equity ETF – Unhedged IDEF.B 0.121826 Semi - Annual Manulife Multifactor Canadian Large Cap Index ETF MCLC 0.457252 Semi - Annual Manulife Multifactor U.S. Large Cap Index ETF – Unhedged MULC.B 0.299052 Semi - Annual Manulife Multifactor U.S. Large Cap Index ETF – Hedged MULC 0.236678 Semi - Annual Manulife Multifactor U.S. Mid Cap Index ETF – Unhedged MUMC.B 0.265215 Semi - Annual Manulife Multifactor U.S. Mid Cap Index ETF – Hedged MUMC 0.241335 Semi - Annual Manulife Multifactor Developed International Index ETF – Unhedged MINT.B 0.572795 Semi - Annual Manulife Multifactor Developed International Index ETF – Hedged MINT 0.583820 Semi - Annual Manulife Multifactor Canadian SMID Cap Index ETF MCSM 0.412941 Semi - Annual Manulife Multifactor U.S. Small Cap Index ETF – Unhedged MUSC.B 0.113669 Semi - Annual Manulife Multifactor U.S. Small Cap Index ETF – Hedged MUSC 0.100654 Semi - Annual Manulife Multifactor Emerging Markets Index ETF MEME.B 0.406251 Semi - Annual Manulife Strategic Income Fund – ETF Series STRT 0.059363 Monthly Manulife Core Plus Bond Fund – ETF Series MCOR 0.049556 Monthly Manulife Dividend Income Fund – ETF Series MDIF 0.053620 Monthly Manulife Alternative Opportunities Fund – ETF Series OPPS 0.047211 Monthly Manulife Strategic Income Plus Fund – ETF Series PLUS 0.060661 Monthly Manulife Fundamental Equity Fund – ETF Series MFUN 0.030151 Quarterly

*Distribution amount ($) in USD for UYLD.U, UDIV.U and UDEF.U.

Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs) and ETF series. Please read the ETF Facts and prospectus before investing. ETFs and ETF series are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Manulife ETFs and ETF series of Manulife Funds are managed by Manulife Investments. Manulife Investments is a trade name of Manulife Investment Management Limited.

Manulife Alternative Mutual Funds have the ability to invest in asset classes or use investment strategies that are not permitted for conventional mutual funds. The specific strategies that differentiate these alternative mutual funds from conventional mutual funds may include the increased use of derivatives for hedging and non-hedging purposes, the increased ability to sell securities short and the ability to borrow cash to use for investment purposes. If undertaken, these strategies will be used in accordance with the funds' objectives and strategies, and during certain market conditions, may accelerate the pace at which the funds decrease in value.

Manulife, Manulife & Design, Stylized M Design, and Manulife Investments are trademarks of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company and are used by it and by its affiliates under license

