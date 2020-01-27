Baker Tilly Windsor unveils new office location

The new office is situated in a historic building within a neighborhood recognized as one of the most beautiful industrial settlements in Canada in the early 20th century. To warm their new home and celebrate the rich history of the Walker Power building, Baker Tilly Windsor is hosting an open house party. Bringing together clients, friends and colleagues to celebrate great relationships, this event will be a chance to reflect on the firm's deep roots in the Windsor business community and look forward to the opportunities ahead.

"We're thrilled to welcome new and existing clients into our new home and establishing this new space as a launchpad for growth," says Baker Tilly Windsor managing partner Scott Dupuis. "By investing in a larger office space that truly works for our team, we anticipate BT Windsor will be able to continue delivering service that exceeds expectations and helps our clients achieve their objectives."

For more than 70 years, Baker Tilly Windsor has built a reputation as a leading provider of audit, tax and advisory solutions.

About Baker Tilly Canada

­­­Through its independent member firms, the Baker Tilly Canada Cooperative provides a full complement of financial services across every major industry sector through an established platform, deep local expertise and access to the highest quality resources in the international marketplace. As an independent member of Baker Tilly International, Baker Tilly Canada and its member firms are part of a global network of 126 member firms, with 34,700 people in 145 territories.

