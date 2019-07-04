Baker Tilly Trillium LLP launches formal affiliation with legal practices, Pearsall, Marshall, Halliwill & Seaton LLP and Ingenuity Counsel

The professional services of accounting and law are rarely formally affiliated in Ontario and indeed throughout Canada. A unique business offering, Baker Tilly Trillium will provide corporate commercial, real estate, family, estates and U.S./cross-border legal services through this affiliation. Due to regulatory requirements, all legal services branches will remain separate entities from Baker Tilly Trillium, but the two consultancies will function (as allowed by industry regulation) as a joint group for the purposes of branding and marketing, resource management and most importantly the holistic provision of specialty client services.

Augmenting the financial offerings Baker Tilly Trillium provides to its clients, PMHS Law and Ingenuity Counsel will be available as extended services to meet the legal needs of clients and vice versa.

Baker Tilly Trillium managing partner, Jason Melo, explains, "As providers of expertise that often overlap in terms of a client's needs, this is a tremendous opportunity to provide the combined professional services of law and accounting." He continues, "Our firm's dedication to innovative growth and the provision of unique specialty services is not limited to financial offerings. By affiliating with these teams, we are gaining access to like-minded business leaders who are growth-oriented and provide exceptional client service. We are creating complementary business support capabilities that are value-adds for our clients."

"The legal services and accounting industries have long missed out on the opportunity to combine resources and client acquisition/management processes," says David Halliwill, managing partner of PMHS Law. "We can provide greater value to our clients together, saving them time, expense and the headache of working with two separate sets of professionals."

Michael Kennedy, founder of Ingenuity Counsel, explains the value of this affiliation and integration with Baker Tilly Trillium, "There is consistently an accounting component to the legal work we provide (and the opposite is true as well), which we were previously sending out-of-house. Now, clients will neither have to explain the complexity of their joint legal/accounting needs nor search on their own for the right experts to address them."

"This is a game-changing new specialty service that showcases the ingenuity and boldness of our firm and our consistent dedication to creating value for clients," adds Melo.

About Pearsall, Marshall, Halliwill & Seaton LLP

PMHS Law was established by Spencer Lorne Pearsall in 1965 and carried on by Elvey Marshall until his retirement in 2015. Today, as a local market leader of professional legal services, the firm is lead and managed by David Halliwill and supported by a team of lawyers that bring a fresh perspective to the practice of law while maintaining the principles of integrity and respect that the firm was founded upon. PMHS Law offers a wide array of services with experts practicing in corporate commercial law, real estate law, family law, employment law and wills and estates.

About Ingenuity Counsel

Ingenuity Counsel provides United States legal services to Canadians. Michael Kennedy, with more than 17 years of legal experience, and his team at Ingenuity Counsel assist Canadian companies and entrepreneurs with U.S. immigration, business, real estate and complex tax matters. The Firm routinely assists clients through the process of successfully setting up their business in the United States. Additionally, Ingenuity Counsel advises clients that own property in the U.S. with respect to ownership options, estate planning & administration matters. Michael also handles wills & trusts, powers of attorney and probate administrations.

Michael is admitted to practice law in California & Michigan (and has recently passed the Florida Bar exam) and permitted by the Law Society of Upper Canada to provide U.S. legal services in Ontario as a Foreign Legal Consultant. Prior to establishing Ingenuity Counsel in 2012, he practiced law in the United States for more than 10 years in California, Michigan and Florida.

About Baker Tilly Canada

­­­Through its independent member firms, the Baker Tilly Canada Cooperative provides a full complement of financial services across every major industry sector through an established platform, deep local expertise and access to the highest quality resources in the international marketplace. As an independent member of Baker Tilly International, Baker Tilly Canada and its member firms are part of a global network of 126 member firms, with 34,700 people in 145 territories.

