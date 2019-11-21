Baker Tilly Ottawa's Kenneth Tammadge inducted into the prestigious Order of Ottawa

"Leadership is not a position or title, but rather gained through action and example," Tammadge explains. "Throughout my career, I am fortunate to have had so many rewarding opportunities and to work alongside dedicated professionals. It's a privilege to be a member of a dynamic community like Ottawa and to serve local organizations that make such a positive impact on our city. I am deeply humbled to receive this great honour."

The Order of Ottawa acknowledges exceptional residents who have made significant, professional contributions to life in the city.

With more than 40 years of experience providing taxation and business advisory solutions, Tammadge is a well-rounded business leader with many professional and community accomplishments as well as membership in numerous professional bodies. In 2013, the Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario elected him to Fellow, its highest designation. Tammadge has been involved in many marketing and business development activities over the years, including authoring various literature, presenting seminars in Hong Kong on business in Canada and addressing tax-related topics with local groups closer to home.

Tammadge is also a long-time supporter and contributor to many local organizations, which includes serving as co-chair of the Boys and Girls Club, Ski-a-thon Committee, and past chair and honorary director of St. Patrick's Home of Ottawa where, with a dedicated team, he facilitated financial support to rebuild the $58-million, 288-bed long-term care facility.

"Ken is a deeply committed professional and community leader, who continues to make a valuable impact on our city and within our industry," says Rosa Maria Iuliano, tax partner at Baker Tilly Ottawa. "We are fortunate to benefit from his experience and leadership, and sincerely congratulate Ken on this well-deserved recognition."

