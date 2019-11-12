Baker Tilly Canada's David Kemp honoured as a top world advisor

International Tax Review World Transfer Pricing is a comprehensive guide featuring firms and advisors with an outstanding reputation in their jurisdiction. Honourees are determined as a result of a thorough selection and interview process with corporate tax and transfer pricing directors, as well as their advisors from around the globe.

A key resource for audit, tax and advisory professionals, each new edition of International Tax Review World Tax boasts the "most comprehensive information about the market for tax advice," including professional services, law firms and other tax specialties.

Baker Tilly and Kemp are among an elite group receiving this honour.

"We are immensely proud that under David's leadership, our diligence and commitment to providing unparalleled value and service excellence for clients has been recognized in a multitude of categories," says Baker Tilly WM managing partner Paul Websdale. "Following our extensive nationwide rebrand in January, these awards continue to cement Baker Tilly Canada as a premier financial network. We are thrilled to receive this honour as a testament to work done, as it affirms both our position as a leader in the field and our responsibility to continue elevating the industry now, for tomorrow."

About Baker Tilly Canada

­­­Through its independent member firms, the Baker Tilly Canada Cooperative provides a full complement of financial services across every major industry sector through an established platform, deep local expertise and access to the highest quality resources in the international marketplace. As an independent member of Baker Tilly International, Baker Tilly Canada and its member firms are part of a global network of 126 member firms, with 34,700 people in 145 territories.

https://ca.linkedin.com/company/baker-tilly-canada

https://www.bakertilly.ca

SOURCE Baker Tilly Canada Cooperative

For further information: David Kemp, CPA, CA, Partner, National Leader of Global Transfer Pricing & Dispute Resolution, Baker Tilly WM LLP, david.kemp@bakertilly.ca, 416.313.2976; Paul Websdale, CPA, CMA, Managing Partner, Baker Tilly WM LLP, paul.websdale@bakertilly.ca, 604.684.6212; Tanya Kostiw, Media Relations, Mayk Ideas, tanyak@mayk.com, 647.946.4079

Related Links

www.collinsbarrow.com

