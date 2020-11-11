Baker Tilly Canada opens new office to serve the Niagara region

"Our goal is to elevate the Niagara business community, supporting our clients so they can focus on what they do best," says Penner. "By providing value-added audit, tax and advisory solutions, our mission is to build great relationships and great futures, with trust and integrity ingrained in all we do."

Baker Tilly Niagara was established to address the needs of the region, providing clients with holistic solutions and service excellence, with a special focus on the agribusiness, hospitality, medical, real estate, manufacturing, professional services and not-for-profit sectors.

"With the full weight and resources of our national and global network behind us," adds Penner, "Baker Tilly Niagara is well-positioned to help our clients achieve success today and lay the groundwork for a prosperous future."

Through its independent member firms, the Baker Tilly Canada Cooperative provides a full complement of financial services across every major industry sector through an established platform, deep local expertise and access to the highest quality resources in the international marketplace. As an independent member of Baker Tilly International, Baker Tilly Canada and its member firms are part of a global network of 122 member firms, with 36,300 people in 146 territories.

For further information: Brent Penner, Baker Tilly Niagara, [email protected], 905-646-1109; Tanya Kostiw, Media Relations, Mayk Ideas, [email protected], Connect on LinkedIn, https://www.linkedin.com/in/tanya-kostiw-58240385/, 647.985.8576

