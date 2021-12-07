Baker Tilly Canada congratulates 60 successful 2021 CFE writers

A challenging professional examination, the CFE takes place over three days. Candidates must showcase the skills and knowledge they have acquired through study and practice, meeting requirements outlined by the Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) Competency Map. All candidates who successfully complete the CFE are one step closer to attaining their CPA designation – one of the most valuable professional credentials they will achieve in their career.

"We are extremely proud of the professionals from our firms across Canada who worked so hard to pass this year's examination. Their dedication to professional excellence is second to none," says Scott Dupuis, chair, Baker Tilly Canada. "Together, as a network, we will continue to empower our colleagues to 'Be True' to their ambitions and potential, and help them to build great relationships, great conversations and great futures."

Congratulations to:

Noor Ahmad (Toronto)

Hayden Bally (Vancouver)

Matthew Birney (Peterborough)

Sharon Bola (Victoria)

Jason Braun (Sarnia)

Shaphan Brown (Chatham)

Patrick Buffett (Ottawa)

Kanako Calder (Victoria)

Irene Chang (Vancouver)

Haley Chura (Victoria)

Erica Clark (Vancouver)

Victoria Cotrona (Courtice)

Kaitlin D'Aversa (Leamington)

Colin Dal-Santo (Vancouver)

Lindsay Davison (Ottawa)

Sara Flaherty (Peterborough)

Trevor Garofano (Vancouver)

Bruno Goulet (Ottawa)

Mathushah Gowripalan (Courtice)

Cameron Heffernan (Peterborough)

Cole Holloway (Vancouver)

Gillian Huver (Windsor)

Winnie Ip (Vancouver)

Caroline James (Canmore)

Joshua Keogh (Toronto)

Amna Khokhar (Montreal)

Raphael Lacroix (Hearst)

Nathan Lang (Courtice)

Jessica Lao (Vancouver)

Ruixin (Rayna) Li (Peterborough)

Linna Liou (London)

Cory Locey (Ottawa)

Adriana Lozeman (Canmore)

Kamala Lyons (Calgary)

Tarnbir Mundi (Calgary)

Sheila Ngo (Ottawa)

Jack (Chao) Niu (Yorkton)

Joshua O'Beid (Leamington)

Jaclyn Paterson (Peterborough)

Corbin Pawer (Vancouver)

Martin Pearson (Saskatoon)

Cassandra Piche (Windsor)*

Alex Pinsonneault (Chatham)

Brianna Prive (Victoria - Westshore)

Kulbir Rajput (Vancouver)

Adam Renshaw (Ottawa)

Robert J. Rock (Ottawa)

Heather Ross (Montreal)

Gernic Soudine (Dartmouth)

Thomas Stavert (Dartmouth)

Cody Stead (Dartmouth)

Julie Syroteuk (Saskatoon)

Lucia Tail (Elora)

JingJing Tang (Dartmouth)

Adam Tersigni (Guelph)

mma Tse (Toronto)

Andrea VanDerHerberg (Peterborough)

Joel vanOfwegen (Elora)

Freya Wang (Toronto)

Sarah Wyville (Collingwood)

*CPA Canada National CFE Honour Roll

