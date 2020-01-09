Baker Tilly Canada congratulates 57 successful 2019 CFE writers

The CFE is a rigorous, three-day professional examination requiring candidates to demonstrate their depth of knowledge and breadth of skills in accordance with the Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) Competency Map. Successfully completing the CFE is a significant milestone toward attaining the CPA designation. Baker Tilly Canada's successful writers are now one step closer to achieving this meaningful professional credential.

"Successfully completing this extremely demanding exam is a testament not only to a professional's technical skills and knowledge, but also their tenacity, composure, determination and quick problem-solving," says Grant Galbraith, Baker Tilly Canada National chair. "We are proud of our 57 professionals coast-to-coast who have passed this year's examination. Beyond that, we are thrilled to build great futures with such a strong network of talented employees who are dedicated to professional excellence."

Congratulations to:

Jed Blancaflor (Toronto)

Kevin Blanchette (Guelph)

Matthew Brisbin (Peterborough)

Lindsay Brown (Elora)

Ryan Brown (Windsor)

Filip Buljan (Ottawa)

A. Lee Calvert-Morris (Meaford)

Sarah Campbell (Canmore)

James Carlton (Windsor)

Tim Chan (Vancouver)

Jarred Cohen (Montreal)

Erin Daniels (Ottawa)

Fay Dickinson (Dartmouth) *CPA Canada National CFE Honour Roll

Cindy (Sidi) Dong (Vaughan)

Jennifer Ellis (Lindsay)

Gerard Gaba (Vancouver)

Steven German (Peterborough)

Gillian Giroux (Sudbury)

Katie Gordon (Dartmouth)

Taylor Gordon (Victoria – Westshore)

Spencer Hayes (Montreal)

Monica Howes (Peterborough)

Abby (Xiaotong) Huang (Ottawa)

Liandra Hunt (Sudbury)

Sean Jensen (Vancouver)

Connor Jones (Ottawa)

Kimmie (Young Jeon) Kim (Montreal)

Catherine Iuliano (Vaughan)

Tom Krzewski (Collingwood)

Elaine Leduc (Cobden)

Vanessa Lombardi (Vaughan)

Jasveer Mangat (Vaughan)

Avielle Mc Connie (Vaughan)

Scott McRae (Ottawa)

Rebecca Medeiros (Collingwood)

Erica Muller (Chatham)

Nathan Murphy (Vancouver)

Henry Ogwudire (Victoria – Westshore)

Connor Payne (Vancouver)

Damian Petrunia-Fransen (Vancouver)

Cody Pharazyn (Chatham)

Ali Rajput (Vancouver)

Michael Rapaich (Sarnia)

Suzanna Sam (Vancouver)

Robert Shapiro (Ottawa)

Shawna Stevenson (Leamington)

Steve Szczepaniak (Peterborough)

Zachary Telfer (Collingwood)

Lauren Telford (Vancouver)

Kathia Thauvette (Ottawa)

Neha Vasu (Vaughan)

Helen (Yiwei) Wang (Vaughan)

Johanna Wang (Vancouver)

Matthew Watson (Dartmouth)

Cherry (Li Jun) Ye (Vaughan)

Ziye Zhang (Ottawa)

Sasha (Ruoqing) Zhu (Vaughan)

Download a copy of the 2019 cohort of successful Baker Tilly Canada CFE writers here.

About Baker Tilly Canada

­­­Through its independent member firms, the Baker Tilly Canada Cooperative provides a full complement of financial services across every major industry sector through an established platform, deep local expertise and access to the highest quality resources in the international marketplace. As an independent member of Baker Tilly International, Baker Tilly Canada and its member firms are part of a global network of 126 member firms, with 34,700 people in 145 territories.

SOURCE Baker Tilly Canada Cooperative

For further information: Grant Galbraith, National Chair, Baker Tilly Canada, [email protected], Connect on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/grant-galbraith-80681513/, 902.404.3418; Tanya Kostiw, Media Relations, Mayk Ideas, [email protected], Connect on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/abigailgamble/, 647.946.4079; https://ca.linkedin.com/company/baker-tilly-canada, https://www.bakertilly.ca

Related Links

www.collinsbarrow.com

