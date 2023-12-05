Baker Tilly Canada congratulates 49 successful 2023 CFE writers

WATERLOO, ON, Dec. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - In celebration of a major career milestone, Baker Tilly Canada proudly congratulates the 49 professionals across our network who have successfully completed the 2023 Common Final Examination (CFE).

Celebrating successful CFE writers (CNW Group/Baker Tilly Canada Cooperative)

The CFE requires candidates to apply the skills and knowledge they have acquired through study and practice, demonstrating they meet all requirements and standards set by the Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) Competency Map. By successfully completing the CFE, these individuals are now one step closer to attaining their CPA designation – one of the most valuable credentials they can achieve.

"Each one of these exceptional candidates has distinguished themselves as fully capable accounting professionals," says Baker Tilly Canada CEO Ben Lloyd. "Clearly, they all should feel a tremendous sense of pride and accomplishment, as they have proven their technical proficiency, aptitude and dedication. I speak for our entire network when I say we are honoured to call these individuals colleagues."

Always encouraging its professionals to 'Be True' to their ambitions, Baker Tilly Canada has had a strong record of successful CFE writers over the past years. As this latest group embarks on the next stage of their career journey, we look forward to their future achievements and anticipate bright paths ahead for all of them.

Congratulations to:

Alberto Akoury (Victoria)

Naureen Ali (Vancouver)

Dylan Brideau (Greater Moncton Area)

Madison Campbell (Lindsay)

Hans Chou (Toronto)

Matei Colgiu (Windsor)

Lynette Dubeau (Cold Lake)

Sam Evans (Vancouver)

Katherine Feldbruegge (Ottawa)

Yiwald Fung (Toronto)

Patricia Hoyt (Peterborough)

Kody Johnson (Calgary)

Hanna Jowett (Ottawa)

Arshnoor Kaur (Vancouver)

Baxter Kawula (Canmore)

Tariq Keshavji (Peterborough)

Ravneet Khaira (Vancouver)

Megan Kingston (Winchester)

Manu Kuttikkat (Dartmouth)

Karissa Lapierre (Sudbury)

Tobin Leung (Vancouver)

Rosemary Li (Essex)

Ken Ly (Winnipeg)

Jianna Malang (Vancouver)

Jessica Marsh (Victoria Westshore)

Adrianna Martin (Carleton Place)

Brenna McIntyre (Saskatoon)

Alexandra Mcleod (Calgary)

Claudia Mitchell (Montréal)

Jenny Neufeld (Leamington)

Queena Ng (Toronto)

Manhar Patel (Toronto)

Molly Pittman (Greater Moncton Area)

Natasha Prajapati (Toronto)

Joe Rossi (Dartmouth)

Benjamin Runciman (Sudbury)

Shelby Rutherford (Cobourg)

Sydney Sabourin (Chatham)

Shawn Sandhu (Vancouver)

Michael Sapardanis (Windsor)

Amanda Schaan (Winnipeg)

Fariz Setyobudi (Ottawa)

Liam Smith (Sudbury)

Sarah Szarkiewicz (Vancouver)

Millyn Tan (Vancouver)

Kerensa Turner (Greater Moncton Area)

Nina Underhill (Victoria)

Nichola Yaraskavitch (Cobden)

Tyler Yee (Ottawa)

https://ca.linkedin.com/company/baker-tilly-canada

https://www.bakertilly.ca

About Baker Tilly Canada

Through its independent member firms, the Baker Tilly Canada Cooperative provides a full complement of financial services across every major industry sector through an established platform, deep local expertise and access to the highest quality resources in the international marketplace. As an independent member of Baker Tilly International, Baker Tilly Canada and its member firms are part of a global network of 706 offices, with 39,000 people in 148 territories.

SOURCE Baker Tilly Canada Cooperative

For further information: Ben Lloyd, CEO, Baker Tilly Canada, [email protected], 778.996.5110, Connect on LinkedIn; Tanya Kostiw, Media Relations, Mayk Ideas, [email protected], 647.985.8576, Connect on LinkedIn