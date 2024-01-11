Baker Tilly Canada appoints National Director of People and Culture

WATERLOO, ON, Jan. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Baker Tilly Canada is pleased to announce the appointment of Tracy Mohn as the network's first-ever National Director of People and Culture. Mohn comes to this newly created position following six years in a similar role at Baker Tilly Catalyst.

Drawing on her professional expertise and proven leadership, Mohn will be primarily responsible for managing Baker Tilly Canada's talent development and workplace culture strategy and operations, with the overarching goal of further strengthening the network's brand as a progressive employer.

Baker Tilly Canada’s Tracy Mohn and Ben Lloyd (CNW Group/Baker Tilly Canada Cooperative)

In particular, she will lead talent acquisition and recruitment initiatives, employee development and training, performance management and related human resources programs, all with the central aim of ensuring Baker Tilly Canada maintains a culture and work environment that empowers its people to be true to their ambitions and achieve their goals.

"As a leading advisory network, the most valuable asset we have by far is our people," says Baker Tilly Canada CEO Ben Lloyd. "Having Tracy in this new role will further enable our network to attract and nurture the brightest and best talent in our industry. She will collaborate closely with our National leadership team, as well as our individual member firms, to drive a culture of excellence – ensuring our people have every opportunity for growth and fulfillment."

In her previous leadership role at Baker Tilly Catalyst, Mohn focused on aligning business objectives with employee development. "Now, as National Director of People and Culture, I intend to apply the same principles to refine and evolve how we grow both our business and our people," explains Mohn. "Ultimately, I envision a workplace where the convergence of talent, culture and innovation creates an environment that fosters unparalleled success."

Connect on LinkedIn

https://ca.linkedin.com/company/baker-tilly-canada

https://www.bakertilly.ca

About us

Through its independent member firms, the Baker Tilly Canada Cooperative provides a full complement of financial services across every major industry sector through an established platform, deep local expertise and access to the highest quality resources in the international marketplace. As an independent member of Baker Tilly International, Baker Tilly Canada and its member firms are part of a global network of 703 offices, with more than 41,000 people in 145 territories.

SOURCE Baker Tilly Canada Cooperative

For further information: Tanya Kostiw, Media Relations, Mayk Ideas, [email protected], 647.985.8576