Baker Tilly Canada announces new National Director of Tax

WATERLOO, ON, Jan. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Baker Tilly Canada is pleased to announce Sean Grant-Young will be taking on the role of National Director of Tax for the audit, tax and advisory network as of Jan. 8, 2024.

Bringing his extensive tax leadership experience to this position, he will actively develop Baker Tilly Canada's tax offering from coast to coast, with tools and resources that enhance efficiencies and economies for regional tax practices, as well as lead on tax-focused professional development for the network.

In today's ever-changing regulatory environment (both in Canada and cross-border jurisdictions), Grant-Young will be instrumental in navigating tax policy change, steering communication to keep tax practitioners and clients positioned for success.

"I look forward to actively developing this dynamic network's tax practice across Canada, as well as driving the agenda on current trends and technologies," says Grant-Young.

In his new role, he will also identify opportunities to adopt new technologies – such as AI and Microsoft Copilot – that support efficiency, knowledge transfer and the professional development of Baker Tilly tax practitioners.

Grant-Young brings deep expertise and perspective to the network, with his experience in tax department leadership, as well as with transactions in the venture capital space.

"With his impressive professional experience and entrepreneurial mindset," says Baker Tilly Canada CEO Ben Lloyd, "we are highly confident in Sean's expertise and leadership, as he takes the helm of our National Tax team and accelerates the success of our clients and people across the country."

