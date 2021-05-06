Baker Tilly Canada announces launch of national Corporate Finance group

Formerly Renaissance Mergers & Acquisitions, the Vancouver-based firm will augment the corporate finance expertise currently provided by Baker Tilly, with expert buy- and sell-side transactions support, due diligence reviews, quality of earnings reports and capital transactions. The dedicated service line will provide added depth of service to Baker Tilly's valued clients across the country.

Baker Tilly Canada Corporate Finance specializes in managing all types of transactions for small- to mid-market companies from a diverse range of industries, filling a specialized advisory need that is often unaddressed. "Our highly experienced and devoted team focuses on a segment of the market that does not usually receive attention from global consulting networks or business brokers," explains Mike McIsaac, CEO and managing director, Baker Tilly Canada Corporate Finance.

"Because we specifically serve private businesses of all sizes and complexities and are entrepreneurially driven ourselves, we are better positioned, experienced and incentivized to maximize value for our clients, as well as address all elements of transaction risk for them."

"The Baker Tilly Canada Corporate Finance team is the perfect fit for our network," says Grant Galbraith, Baker Tilly Canada national chair. "This group's entrepreneurial mindset and dedication to the provision of outstanding service is in keeping with the approach of not just our Canadian association, but that of our global network, Baker Tilly International."

He continues, "Baker Tilly has a well-established history of providing exceptional transaction and corporate finance support. Formalizing that expertise with this dedicated service line amplifies the value we provide to our clients during one of the most important periods of their business lifecycle."

Visit our corporate finance hub.

https://ca.linkedin.com/company/baker-tilly-canada

https://www.bakertilly.ca

About Baker Tilly Canada

­­­Through its independent member firms, the Baker Tilly Canada Cooperative provides a full complement of financial services across every major industry sector through an established platform, deep local expertise and access to the highest quality resources in the international marketplace. As an independent member of Baker Tilly International, Baker Tilly Canada and its member firms are part of a global network of 126 member firms, with 34,700 people in 145 territories.

Connect on LinkedIn

SOURCE Baker Tilly Canada Cooperative

For further information: Tanya Kostiw, Media Relations, Mayk Ideas, [email protected], 647.985.8576

Related Links

https://www.bakertilly.ca

