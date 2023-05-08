Baker Tilly Canada announces first-ever CEO

WATERLOO, ON, May 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Baker Tilly Canada is pleased to announce Ben Lloyd has joined the Canadian network as its first-ever CEO. A veteran leader at Baker Tilly International, Lloyd will transition from the Global office in London, England – where he has served as COO for the past six years – to Baker Tilly Canada.

Baker Tilly Canada CEO Ben Lloyd and board of directors chair Scott Dupuis (CNW Group/Baker Tilly Canada Cooperative)

"Our network's growth and continued evolution remain key priorities, which led us to create the new CEO position at the national level," explains Scott Dupuis, chair of BT Canada's board of directors. "We undertook a rigorous recruitment process in order to find the right individual for this role – and we are excited to have Ben on board to help us achieve a number of priority portfolio objectives."

Lloyd will focus on growth and network alignment, working closely with the board of directors to drive forward key initiatives. His leadership and experience will support BT Canada in advancing its goals and expanding the scope of its service offering. A key Baker Tilly leader for more than a decade, Lloyd brings a wealth of experience in international business, strategic planning and change management to his new position. Involved with BT since 2009, he has a proven track record of delivering growth within the network's unique structure.

"Having a dedicated CEO leading the Canadian network's strategy implementation is an important leap forward," explains Lloyd. "Allowing our partners and people to focus on what they do best will help us break new ground and achieve our growth aspirations."

In addition to driving consensus and alignment with member firms about national-level strategy, Lloyd is eager to help the network advance through service expansion. Key growth areas include corporate finance, digital transformation, wealth management and cloud-based solutions. While the network will remain focused on its core service lines (audit, tax and accounting), Lloyd also sees merit in growing legal services to address evolving client needs. "For anyone accustomed to seeking out value for clients, it's clear we live in an exciting time with many new opportunities," he explains. "There's more runway to explore, allowing us greater control to accelerate – or slow down – the scale and breadth of the services we provide in the markets we choose to be in."

Recognized for his wide range of knowledge, Lloyd is also well positioned to help Canadian firms and their clients expand their reach. "Ben brings both an international and network-focused understanding to our organization," Dupuis adds. "The opportunities for growth at Baker Tilly Canada are limitless, and Ben's arrival is reflective of our commitment to this philosophy, as we continue to welcome new talent and member firms who share our values and prioritize service excellence."

Born and raised predominately in Australia, Lloyd has deep roots in Canada, going back to a period in the '90s when he lived in Vancouver. Since then, he has attended the Baker Tilly Canada Partners' Conference across many years, solidifying his sense of where the network has been – and where it is going.

https://ca.linkedin.com/company/baker-tilly-canada

https://www.bakertilly.ca

About Baker Tilly Canada

­­­Through its independent member firms, the Baker Tilly Canada Cooperative provides a full complement of financial services across every major industry sector through an established platform, deep local expertise and access to the highest quality resources in the international marketplace. As an independent member of Baker Tilly International, Baker Tilly Canada and its member firms are part of a global network of 706 offices, with 39,000 people in 148 territories.

SOURCE Baker Tilly Canada Cooperative

For further information: Ben Lloyd, CEO, Baker Tilly Canada, [email protected], 778.996.5110, Connect on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/in/ben-lloyd-3b14275); Scott Dupuis, Chair, Baker Tilly Canada, [email protected], 226.774.5060, Connect on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/in/scottdupuis/); Tanya Kostiw, Media Relations, Mayk Ideas, [email protected], 647.985.8576, Connect on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/in/tanya-kostiw-hartley-58240385/)