Baker Real Estate Announces New President and Geographic Expansion

TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Baker Real Estate Incorporated, Canada's leading pre-construction residential and condominium sales and marketing company, today announced the appointment of Harley Nakelsky as President, effective immediately.

"Harley is a seasoned professional who has been a valued member of Baker's senior leadership team for eight years, providing our clients with sound strategic advice and sales support," said Baker CEO, Barbara Lawlor. "This expanded role, along with our ongoing investments in talent and technology, provides us with a strong foundation to grow our business and serve clients across Canada."

"I am very excited by the opportunity to reinforce Baker's proven track record in the Toronto area and, increasingly, beyond," said Harley Nakelsky. "Our successful experience with launching new developments and selling down current developments despite COVID-19, has positioned us well for 2021 and beyond."

Building on Baker's long-term success, Baker is expanding into the Greater Vancouver market with the launch of Baker West, providing the firm's bespoke service to its clients and local developers.

Jeff Clark, Senior Vice President will continue to be responsible for our international initiatives, including the development of Baker West and the partnerships that will ensure our success in the Vancouver area, and Debbie LaFave, Senior Vice President, will continue to lead our successful business in the Montreal market.

About Baker Real Estate Incorporated:

Baker is a member of the Peerage Realty Partners group of companies. For over 25 years, Baker has been Canada's leading pre-construction residential and condominium sales company. With offices in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver, it deploys its deep experience to provide consulting on all aspects of a development, ensuring clients strategically customize their projects and optimize returns with the ideal unit mix, floor-plan, pricing, and marketing. With a growing market share, Baker has sold over 100,00 units and generated $80-billion in new home sales.

About Peerage Realty Partners

Founded in 2007, Peerage Realty Partners, a subsidiary of the Peerage Capital Group, offers a unique professional partnership model for entrepreneurial real estate firms. Peerage transacts over C$16 billion in annual sales volume, with over 3,000 sales representatives and 78 offices. In addition to Baker Real Estate Incorporated , our partners include leading luxury brokerage firms: Chestnut Park Real Estate (Ontario,) Sotheby's International Realty Canada, Jameson Sotheby's International Realty (Chicago), Madison & Company Properties LLC , (Denver), as well as Fifth Avenue Real Estate Marketing , a leader in new development and condominium sales and marketing in British Columbia, and StreetCity Realty , a progressive brokerage in Ontario.

Related Links:

www.baker-re.com

www.peeragerealty.com

www.peeragecapital.com

SOURCE Baker Real Estate Incorporated

For further information: Barbara Lawlor, CEO, Baker Real Estate Incorporated, Tel: 416-923-4621, Email: [email protected]