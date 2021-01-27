Baker Goes B.I.G With New Strategic Partnership

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Baker Real Estate Incorporated is pleased to announce the launch of the Baker Insights Group (B.I.G.). B.I.G will provide developers the combined power of its deep experience in the Canadian high-rise, mid-rise and low-rise home market with the leading-edge, real-time research and data analysis of Special Market Advisor, Ben Myers.

"For our clients, the impact of this partnership is significant. We understand the Canadian pre-construction business and how it's evolving" said Baker CEO, Barbara Lawlor. "B.I.G. allows us to take our insights to the next level and transform them into bespoke business models."

With a well-established working relationship, Baker and Ben will use their respective strengths to generate customized design and sales strategies for developers. In a highly competitive sector, the ability to draw upon targeted data and analysis is a significant advantage for Baker clients.

"Using data-based insights, our clients will be able to fully refine the development and sales of their pre-construction projects." said Harley Nakelsky, President of Baker Real Estate. "We can now provide them with an even better sense of where consumer demand is moving and how to get in front of it".

The B.I.G. partnership will also provide a valuable source of market information to condo buyers and media, allowing them to make informed decisions about their purchases.

About Baker Real Estate Incorporated:

Baker is a member of the Peerage Realty Partners group of companies. For over 25 years, Baker has been Canada's leading pre-construction residential and condominium sales company. With offices in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver, it deploys its deep experience to provide consulting on all aspects of a development, ensuring clients strategically customize their projects and optimize returns with the ideal unit mix, floor-plan, pricing, and marketing. With a growing market share, Baker has sold over 100,000 units and generated $80-billion in new home sales.

About Ben Myers:

Ben is the President and owner of Toronto-based Bullpen Research & Consulting Inc. With 20 years of real estate research experience in both the United States and Canada, Ben has established himself as an industry expert, and a go to source for the latest information and insight on the domestic residential housing market, with special focus on the condominium sector. Over his career, Ben has completed custom research assignments for several of Canada's largest housing developers, top lending institutions, and major municipalities. He has given private market presentations, and completed fee-based consulting for several government agencies, Schedule I banks, pension funds, real estate equity firms, and international hedge funds.

SOURCE Baker Real Estate Incorporated

For further information: NEW MEDIA CONTACT, David Eisenstadt, tcgpr, [email protected], (C) 416-561-5751, (O) 416-413-1955