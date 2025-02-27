BAK Foods Chooses SYSPRO Cloud ERP to Gain Powerful Inventory Management Capabilities, Power 3X Growth Over the Next Five Years

Caribbean food service distribution company selects SYSPRO and partner Lonehill Systems to build a tailored, cloud-based ERP solution

TUSTIN, Calif., Feb. 27, 2025 /CNW/ -- SYSPRO, a global provider of ERP software, today announced that BAK Foods, a rapidly growing food service distribution company that serves the Caribbean/Jamaican restaurant marketplace, has selected SYSPRO Cloud ERP.

Based in Atlanta, GA, BAK Foods' leadership team aims to grow their business three times larger over the next five years. To achieve this goal, the company recognized it would need to replace its legacy accounting software with an ERP platform, as the existing system had exceeded the software's file data maximum.

BAK Foods' greatest need is an ERP platform that can provide both solid financial accounting capabilities and accurately track inventory using a barcoding system right to the door of the customer. They also needed an ERP platform that could be easily customizable and flexible with ongoing support to match their unique needs, culture and long-term growth.

After a competitive evaluation, BAK Foods found SYSPRO Cloud ERP, and SYSPRO's partner Lonehill Systems, as the best fit solution to meet its specific requirements.

"What stood out to us about SYSPRO Cloud ERP was the ease of customization, the power of its built-in analytics and reporting, its inventory management capabilities and the high-quality customer service we experienced from both Lonehill Systems and SYSPRO," said Nick Smith, BAK Foods' accounting and finance manager. "The SYSPRO platform will provide everyone in the company with a single view into inventory, orders and critical KPIs. We're looking forward to deploying a firm foundation for our future growth."

"At SYSPRO, we pride ourselves on providing much more than just an ERP platform," said Scott Hebert, Chief Revenue Officer, SYSPRO Americas. "Our people dive deep into the manufacturing industries we serve, which includes food manufacturing, enabling SYSPRO to be a strategic business partner to fast-growing manufacturers like BAK Foods. We're looking forward to supporting their expansion."

For more information on SYSPRO Cloud ERP, visit https://us.syspro.com/product/business-digitalization/syspro-cloud-erp-services/.

