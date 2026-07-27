Back-to-School 2026: In-Store Shopping Dominates as Canadian Parents Navigate $4.5 Billion Season

New Research Tracks Planning Timelines, Spending Drivers, and Emerging AI Adoption Across Canada's K-12 Families

TORONTO, July 27, 2026 /CNW/ -- Retail Council of Canada (RCC) and Caddle released their annual consumer research on Back-to-School shopping behaviour in Canada. The study captures how and when Canadian parents plan, where they shop, what drives their retailer and product choices, and the emotional and generational factors shaping decisions this season.

Back-to-School 2026: Caddle x RCC Consumer Research

Back-to-School is a more than $4.5 billion market in Canada, driven by approximately 6 million K-12 students. Average household spending ranges from $600 to $750 per child when electronics are included, making it one of the most significant retail events of the year.

Key findings from the Report include:

In-Store Shopping Remains the Dominant Channel

Ninety-nine percent of Canadian parents plan to shop in-store for Back-to-School essentials this year. Core categories -- including school supplies, clothing, snacks, and hygiene products -- remain overwhelmingly brick-and-mortar purchases, despite continued growth in online research and digital discovery.

Price Is the Primary Driver of Retailer Choice

Price remains the number one driver of where parents make their first purchase of the season with 85% of parents actively seeking deals when selecting where to shop for Back-to-School.

Most Families Begin Planning in Late Spring or Early Summer

Sixty-one percent of parents have already started Back-to-School planning or intend to begin soon. Planning timelines vary significantly by the age of the child: parents of younger children tend to begin earlier, while parents of high school students are significantly more likely to shop without advance planning.

Most Parents Expect Multiple Shopping Trips

While most parents express confidence in their ability to complete Back-to-School shopping efficiently, only 19% expect to finish in a single trip. The majority anticipate two to three separate visits, driven by product availability, ongoing price comparisons, and school supply lists that evolve as the season progresses.

Brand Preferences Shift as Children Age

Private label products are most popular among parents of younger children. National brands gain influence as children age and develop stronger brand preferences of their own. A significant share of parents across all age groups remain open to switching between national brands and store labels when price and quality align.

New to this year's research: 44% of parents are already using or are very interested in AI-powered shopping tools to help build lists, compare prices, or identify where to shop.

To access the full Back-to-School 2026 Shopper Journey report, visit retailcouncil.org

About Retail Council of Canada

Retail is Canada's largest private-sector employer with over 2.3 million Canadians working in our industry. This sector is a major economic contributor, generating more than $101 billion annually in wages and employee benefits. In 2025, core retail sales (excluding vehicles and gasoline) exceeded $532 billion. Retail Council of Canada (RCC) members account for more than two thirds of these core retail sales and 95 per cent of the grocery market. Our membership extends across the country, embracing over 65,000 storefronts in diverse formats such as department, grocery, specialty, discount, independent retailers, online merchants, and quick service restaurants. As the Voice of Retail™ in Canada, RCC, a not-for-profit, industry-funded association, proudly represents retail businesses of all sizes, from small independents to large national chains, in communities nationwide.

About Caddle

Caddle is the Voice of the Consumer. Canada's largest mobile-first data and insights platform that rewards consumers for sharing their data and engaging with brands - providing brands with near real-time access to first-party receipt data, research, and reviews in order to make better decisions, faster.

Contact: Santo Ligotti, VP Marketing & Membership, (416) 274-2956, [email protected]

SOURCE Retail Council of Canada