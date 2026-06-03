Winners of the Canadian Grand Prix New Product Awards Announced by Retail Council of Canada Français

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Retail Council of Canada

Jun 03, 2026, 22:23 ET

Best new products of 2025 and grocery industry innovators recognized

TORONTO, June 3, 2026 /CNW/ - Retail Council of Canada (RCC) proudly announces the winners of the 33rd Annual Canadian Grand Prix New Product Awards. Honoured at tonight's Canadian Grand Prix New Products Gala, this year's 41 category winners represent a cross-section of Canadian food and grocery innovators delivering quality and creativity that is reshaping what ends up on Canadian shelves.

Lifetime Achievement Award Winner Sandra Sanderson, CMO, Empire Company Ltd. and RCC President & CEO Kim Furlong
Lifetime Achievement Award Winner Sandra Sanderson, CMO, Empire Company Ltd. and RCC President & CEO Kim Furlong
Lifetime Achievement Winner Cara Keating, CEO, PepsiCo Canada
Lifetime Achievement Winner Cara Keating, CEO, PepsiCo Canada
Winners of the 33rd Annual Canadian Grand Prix New Product Awards
Winners of the 33rd Annual Canadian Grand Prix New Product Awards
Lifetime Achievement Award Winner Sandra Sanderson, CMO, Empire Company Ltd. and RCC President & CEO Kim Furlong Lifetime Achievement Winner Cara Keating, CEO, PepsiCo Canada Winners of the 33rd Annual Canadian Grand Prix New Product Awards

"For 33 years, this program has been the benchmark for food and grocery innovation in Canada, and the standard keeps rising," said Kim Furlong, President and CEO, Retail Council of Canada. "This year's winners reflect exactly what Canadian companies are capable of: products that meet consumers where they are, with quality and ingenuity that earns a place in the basket."

COMPANY

PRODUCT NAME

Café William

Mexico Coffee

Calgary Co-operative Association Ltd.

Cal & Gary's Chocolate Caramels

Cascades

Cascades Fluff Excellence

Demetres

Demetres Ice Cream

Federated Co-operatives Ltd.

Co-op Gold Gouda

Federated Co-operatives Ltd.

Co-op Gold Snack Mix

Happy Planet

Happy Planet Fruit Smoothie

Hardbite Potato Chips

Hardbite Potato Sticks

Kraft Heinz

Heinz Mayonnaise-style Sauce

Loblaw Companies Limited

Life Brand Masks

Loblaw Companies Limited

President's Choice Flex Bake 

Loblaw Companies Limited

President's Choice Probiotic Yogurt for Gut Health

Loblaw Companies Limited

President's Choice Functional Juice and Shots

Maison Orphée

Ready-to-Bake Mixes Collection

Maple Lodge Farms Ltd.

Zabiha Halal Fire Crisp

Metro Inc.

Irrésistible Pizza Dough

Metro Inc.

Irrésistible Sparkling Spring Water

Metro Inc.

Personnelle Ergonomic Baby Nasal Aspirator

Metro Inc.

Irrésistible Portuguese Style Custard Tarts

Metro Inc.

Irrésistible Frozen Breakfast Bowls

Metro Inc.

Irrésistible Salad Toppings

Metro Inc.

Selection Eco Rechargeable Batteries

Metro Inc.

Personnelle Hydrocolloid Acne Patches

Metro Inc.

Irrésistible Marinated Pork Tenderloin

Metro Inc.

Irrésistible Broths

Mucci Farms

Savorries™ Sweet Strawberry Tomatoes

Nestle Purina Petcare Canada

Beyond WILD Prey-Inspired Adult Dog Food

Norwell Consumer Healthcare

GluteGuard

OHME!

Freeze-Dried Yogurt Crunch

Ouimet-Cordon Bleu Foods

Clark Legumes in Sauce

Pattison Food Group

WF Avocado & Sour Cream Squeezable Avocrema

Pattison Food Group

WF Fully Cooked Korean Style Pork Back Ribs

Pattison Food Group

WFS Digestive Health Dog Treats

Promise Gluten Free

Gluten Free Handcrafted Sourdough Sandwich Rolls

Saputo Dairy Products Canada G.P.

Armstrong High in Protein Marble Cheddar Cheese

Sobeys Inc.

Compliments Blooming Onion Pearls

Sobeys Inc.

Compliments Pop`n Crunch Freeze Dried Candy

Sparks Eggs

Farmer's Finest Free Run Dark Yolk

Unilever Canada

Dove x Crumbl Collection

Victory's Kitchen Ltd.

Ladles of Love Soup

Wet & Forget, Inc.

Shower Ultra Cleaning Mist Fresh Scent

Additionally, five special accolades were awarded:

  • Federated Co-operatives Ltd. was honoured with the All-Canadian trophy for their Blueberry Sea Buckthorn Fruit Spread.
  • Demetres was recognized with the Excellence in Ethnic Product award for their Über Ube and Whispers of Saffron Ice Cream.
  • OHME! earned distinction with the Innovation and Originality award for their Freeze-Dried Yogurt Crunch.
  • Café William's Mexico Coffee was lauded for its Innovative Packaging.
  • Loblaw Companies was recognized for the Overall Consumer Value its President's Choice Probiotic Yogurt for Gut Health delivers to Canadian consumers.

To explore the complete list of winners, please visit RCCGrandPrix.ca/winners.

New for 2026: Expanded Recognition and Consumer Reach for Winners

  • Product Ratings & Reviews in Partnership with Caddle -- Every winning product will now receive third-party ratings and reviews from Caddle's receipt-verified, 100% Canadian consumer panel, giving brands direct feedback from real purchasers and actionable in-market performance insights.
  • New Winner Seals -- A refreshed visual identity launches this year with distinctive winner seals designed to stand out on shelf, making it easier than ever for Canadian shoppers to find and choose award-winning products.
  • Influencer Box Program -- Winners can now opt into a regionally targeted mystery box program, putting their products directly into the hands of food and lifestyle content creators across Canada. This exciting new initiative puts award-winning products on the radar of Canadian consumers through the content they consume every day.

Honouring Industry Leaders: 2026 Lifetime Achievement Recipients

As part of the Canadian Grand Prix Award Gala, two exceptional leaders received the prestigious 2026 Canadian Grand Prix Lifetime Achievement Awards for their remarkable contributions to the retail industry and their communities. The 2026 recipients are Cara Keatin, CEO, PepsiCo Canada and Sandra Sanderson, Chief Marketing Officer, Empire Company Limited. "Cara Keating and Sandra Sanderson have spent careers pushing this industry to be better," said Kim Furlong, President and CEO, Retail Council of Canada. "Their contributions have made Canada's grocery sector stronger, more innovative, and more dynamic, and that deserves to be recognized."

About the Canadian Grand Prix New Product Awards program
RCC's Canadian Grand Prix New Product Awards is a highly regarded competition that celebrates the very best in new food and non-food grocery products. Industry recognized and consumer approved for 33 years, these awards spotlight innovation, quality, and market impact across the grocery landscape. Earning a Canadian Grand Prix Award offers unparalleled exposure to key retailers, buyers, and consumers nationwide. Winners earn the privilege of displaying the trusted Canadian Grand Prix seal on their products for two years, with presenting sponsor Flipp, featuring all winners in their upcoming flyer to drive product discovery with Canadian shoppers nationwide.

About Retail Council of Canada
Retail is Canada's largest private-sector employer with over 2.3 million Canadians working in our industry. This sector is a major economic contributor, generating more than $101 billion annually in wages and employee benefits. In 2025, core retail sales (excluding vehicles and gasoline) exceeded $532 billion. Retail Council of Canada (RCC) members account for more than two thirds of these core retail sales and 95 per cent of the grocery market. Our membership extends across the country, embracing over 65,000 storefronts in diverse formats such as department, grocery, specialty, discount, independent retailers, online merchants, and quick service restaurants. As the Voice of Retail™ in Canada, RCC, a not-for-profit, industry-funded association, proudly represents retail businesses of all sizes, from small independents to large national chains, in communities nationwide. retailcouncil.org.

SOURCE Retail Council of Canada

Santo Ligotti, VP Marketing & Membership, (416) 274-2956, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Retail Council of Canada

Retail Council of Canada Retail is Canada's largest private-sector employer with over 2.3 million Canadians working in our industry. The sector annually generates over $91 billion in wages and employee benefits. Core retail sales (excluding vehicles and gasoline) were over...