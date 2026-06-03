"For 33 years, this program has been the benchmark for food and grocery innovation in Canada, and the standard keeps rising," said Kim Furlong, President and CEO, Retail Council of Canada. "This year's winners reflect exactly what Canadian companies are capable of: products that meet consumers where they are, with quality and ingenuity that earns a place in the basket."

COMPANY PRODUCT NAME Café William Mexico Coffee Calgary Co-operative Association Ltd. Cal & Gary's Chocolate Caramels Cascades Cascades Fluff Excellence Demetres Demetres Ice Cream Federated Co-operatives Ltd. Co-op Gold Gouda Federated Co-operatives Ltd. Co-op Gold Snack Mix Happy Planet Happy Planet Fruit Smoothie Hardbite Potato Chips Hardbite Potato Sticks Kraft Heinz Heinz Mayonnaise-style Sauce Loblaw Companies Limited Life Brand Masks Loblaw Companies Limited President's Choice Flex Bake Loblaw Companies Limited President's Choice Probiotic Yogurt for Gut Health Loblaw Companies Limited President's Choice Functional Juice and Shots Maison Orphée Ready-to-Bake Mixes Collection Maple Lodge Farms Ltd. Zabiha Halal Fire Crisp Metro Inc. Irrésistible Pizza Dough Metro Inc. Irrésistible Sparkling Spring Water Metro Inc. Personnelle Ergonomic Baby Nasal Aspirator Metro Inc. Irrésistible Portuguese Style Custard Tarts Metro Inc. Irrésistible Frozen Breakfast Bowls Metro Inc. Irrésistible Salad Toppings Metro Inc. Selection Eco Rechargeable Batteries Metro Inc. Personnelle Hydrocolloid Acne Patches Metro Inc. Irrésistible Marinated Pork Tenderloin Metro Inc. Irrésistible Broths Mucci Farms Savorries™ Sweet Strawberry Tomatoes Nestle Purina Petcare Canada Beyond WILD Prey-Inspired Adult Dog Food Norwell Consumer Healthcare GluteGuard OHME! Freeze-Dried Yogurt Crunch Ouimet-Cordon Bleu Foods Clark Legumes in Sauce Pattison Food Group WF Avocado & Sour Cream Squeezable Avocrema Pattison Food Group WF Fully Cooked Korean Style Pork Back Ribs Pattison Food Group WFS Digestive Health Dog Treats Promise Gluten Free Gluten Free Handcrafted Sourdough Sandwich Rolls Saputo Dairy Products Canada G.P. Armstrong High in Protein Marble Cheddar Cheese Sobeys Inc. Compliments Blooming Onion Pearls Sobeys Inc. Compliments Pop`n Crunch Freeze Dried Candy Sparks Eggs Farmer's Finest Free Run Dark Yolk Unilever Canada Dove x Crumbl Collection Victory's Kitchen Ltd. Ladles of Love Soup Wet & Forget, Inc. Shower Ultra Cleaning Mist Fresh Scent

Additionally, five special accolades were awarded:

Federated Co-operatives Ltd . was honoured with the All-Canadian trophy for their Blueberry Sea Buckthorn Fruit Spread .

. was honoured with the All-Canadian trophy for their . Demetres was recognized with the Excellence in Ethnic Product award for their Über Ube and Whispers of Saffron Ice Cream .

was recognized with the Excellence in Ethnic Product award for their . OHME! earned distinction with the Innovation and Originality award for their Freeze-Dried Yogurt Crunch .

earned distinction with the Innovation and Originality award for their Café William's Mexico Coffee was lauded for its Innovative Packaging.

was lauded for its Innovative Packaging. Loblaw Companies was recognized for the Overall Consumer Value its President's Choice Probiotic Yogurt for Gut Health delivers to Canadian consumers.

To explore the complete list of winners, please visit RCCGrandPrix.ca/winners.

New for 2026: Expanded Recognition and Consumer Reach for Winners

Product Ratings & Reviews in Partnership with Caddle -- Every winning product will now receive third-party ratings and reviews from Caddle's receipt-verified, 100% Canadian consumer panel, giving brands direct feedback from real purchasers and actionable in-market performance insights.

-- Every winning product will now receive third-party ratings and reviews from Caddle's receipt-verified, 100% Canadian consumer panel, giving brands direct feedback from real purchasers and actionable in-market performance insights. New Winner Seals -- A refreshed visual identity launches this year with distinctive winner seals designed to stand out on shelf, making it easier than ever for Canadian shoppers to find and choose award-winning products.

-- A refreshed visual identity launches this year with distinctive winner seals designed to stand out on shelf, making it easier than ever for Canadian shoppers to find and choose award-winning products. Influencer Box Program -- Winners can now opt into a regionally targeted mystery box program, putting their products directly into the hands of food and lifestyle content creators across Canada. This exciting new initiative puts award-winning products on the radar of Canadian consumers through the content they consume every day.

Honouring Industry Leaders: 2026 Lifetime Achievement Recipients

As part of the Canadian Grand Prix Award Gala, two exceptional leaders received the prestigious 2026 Canadian Grand Prix Lifetime Achievement Awards for their remarkable contributions to the retail industry and their communities. The 2026 recipients are Cara Keatin, CEO, PepsiCo Canada and Sandra Sanderson, Chief Marketing Officer, Empire Company Limited. "Cara Keating and Sandra Sanderson have spent careers pushing this industry to be better," said Kim Furlong, President and CEO, Retail Council of Canada. "Their contributions have made Canada's grocery sector stronger, more innovative, and more dynamic, and that deserves to be recognized."

About the Canadian Grand Prix New Product Awards program

RCC's Canadian Grand Prix New Product Awards is a highly regarded competition that celebrates the very best in new food and non-food grocery products. Industry recognized and consumer approved for 33 years, these awards spotlight innovation, quality, and market impact across the grocery landscape. Earning a Canadian Grand Prix Award offers unparalleled exposure to key retailers, buyers, and consumers nationwide. Winners earn the privilege of displaying the trusted Canadian Grand Prix seal on their products for two years, with presenting sponsor Flipp, featuring all winners in their upcoming flyer to drive product discovery with Canadian shoppers nationwide.

About Retail Council of Canada

Retail is Canada's largest private-sector employer with over 2.3 million Canadians working in our industry. This sector is a major economic contributor, generating more than $101 billion annually in wages and employee benefits. In 2025, core retail sales (excluding vehicles and gasoline) exceeded $532 billion. Retail Council of Canada (RCC) members account for more than two thirds of these core retail sales and 95 per cent of the grocery market. Our membership extends across the country, embracing over 65,000 storefronts in diverse formats such as department, grocery, specialty, discount, independent retailers, online merchants, and quick service restaurants. As the Voice of Retail™ in Canada, RCC, a not-for-profit, industry-funded association, proudly represents retail businesses of all sizes, from small independents to large national chains, in communities nationwide. retailcouncil.org.

SOURCE Retail Council of Canada

Santo Ligotti, VP Marketing & Membership, (416) 274-2956, [email protected]