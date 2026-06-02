Winners of the 2026 Excellence in Retailing Awards Announced

"The ERA winners represent the best of what Canadian retail has to offer; those retailers who are investing in innovation, reimagining the customer experience, and setting the standard for the industry," said Kim Furlong, President and CEO, Retail Council of Canada. "Nights like this matter. This is the sector coming together to recognize the companies executing at the highest level."

The 2026 Excellence in Retailing Awards winners are:

Award Category Winner E-Commerce Experience la Vie en Rose Environmental Leadership Sobeys Inc. In-Store Experience & Design Staples Canada In-Store Experience & Design Surmesur In-Store Merchandising Walmart Canada Loss Prevention Loblaw Companies Ltd. Philanthropic Leadership Farm Boy Company Inc. Pop-Up Experience & Design IKEA Canada Retail Marketing Indigo Books & Music Inc. Retail Marketing RONA Supply Chain Innovations Pet Valu Talent Development LCBO

Furlong added: "I also want to extend my sincere congratulations to this year's Awards of Distinction recipients: Michael Brownstein from Brown's Shoes, Deb Craven from Longo's, Alex Millers from Couche-Tard, and Jillian Harris from The Jilly Box. They have each made a mark on the retail industry that goes well beyond their own organizations, and we are proud to honour them.

Among the sixteen students awarded Retail Education Scholarships in recognition of their commitment to building a career in retail, five received an additional $5,000 specialty award:

Amaira Bons, Toronto Metropolitan University (sponsored by Browns Shoes)

(sponsored by Browns Shoes) David MacRae, George Brown Polytechnic (sponsored by Costco Wholesale Canada Ltd.)

(sponsored by Costco Wholesale Canada Ltd.) Eric Zhang, Western University (sponsored by JRoss Recruiters)

(sponsored by JRoss Recruiters) Ryan Stasolla, McGill University (sponsored by RCL - Reitmans Canada Ltd)

(sponsored by RCL - Reitmans Canada Ltd) Yonadab Sameer, York University (sponsored by RCC)

About the Excellence in Retailing Awards

The Excellence in Retailing Awards, presented annually by Retail Council of Canada, recognize outstanding performance, bold leadership, and innovation across the Canadian retail industry. From transforming the in-store experience to pioneering new technologies and building stronger communities, ERA winners represent the full breadth of what Canadian retail is capable of. Presented in partnership with presenting sponsor Environics, the ERAs are the industry's highest honour--and the night the sector comes together to celebrate its best. For a full list of this year's winners and award categories, visit retailawards.ca.

About Retail Council of Canada

Retail is Canada's largest private-sector employer with over 2.3 million Canadians working in our industry. This sector is a major economic contributor, generating more than $101 billion annually in wages and employee benefits. In 2025, core retail sales (excluding vehicles and gasoline) exceeded $532 billion. Retail Council of Canada (RCC) members account for more than two thirds of these core retail sales and 95 per cent of the grocery market. Our membership extends across the country, embracing over 65,000 storefronts in diverse formats such as department, grocery, specialty, discount, independent retailers, online merchants, and quick service restaurants. As the Voice of Retail™ in Canada, RCC, a not-for-profit, industry-funded association, proudly represents retail businesses of all sizes, from small independents to large national chains, in communities nationwide. retailcouncil.org.

SOURCE Retail Council of Canada

Santo Ligotti, VP Marketing & Membership, (416) 274-2956, [email protected]