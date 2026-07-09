New Research: How Canadian Shoppers Are Navigating Affordability -- And What It Means for Competition and Choice

TORONTO, July 9, 2026 /CNW/ - As affordability remains the defining concern for Canadians, new research from Retail Council of Canada (RCC) reveals how consumers are using both digital and physical tools throughout their shopping journey to find the best deal and stretch their dollars. The Spring 2026 Canadian Shopper Sentiment Study, conducted by Leger, finds that while price is the universal starting point, shoppers are making increasingly deliberate choices across retailers, channels, and tools to optimize value – and they switch quickly when expectations aren't met.

How Canadian Shoppers Are Navigating Affordability — And What It Means for Competition and Choice

"Canadian shoppers are demonstrating just how actively they manage affordability in their daily lives," said RCC President & CEO Kim Furlong. "Price is the starting point, but what this research shows is that Canadians rely on competition -- across retailers, channels, and tools -- to get the best overall value. Protecting that choice matters. A retail environment that supports competition, transparency, and flexibility is what ultimately helps Canadians stretch their dollars and meet their everyday needs."

Key Findings:



Consumers are actively using multiple channels to maximize value

58% of purchases are completed in-store, while 39% are made online

66% use in-store browsing as part of their research process, with 22% starting their journey in-store

26% use delivery services, depending on the trip and need

Choice drives accountability -- shoppers switch quickly when expectations aren't met

72% experienced at least one issue in the past three months

The most common issues include out-of-stock products (30%) and delivery delays (18%)

37% switch retailers when out-of-stock (top trigger), and 33% cite poor customer service

When problems occur, shoppers are more likely to switch retailers or channels than complain

Digital tools are accelerating discovery and comparison

11% of shoppers already used AI assistants for shopping research in the past 30 days

Among AI users, 46% find products faster, 43% compare options more easily, and 40% save time overall

Negative experiences remain low: only 12% reported brand bias, 10% inaccurate recommendations

AI is accelerating decisions, not replacing retailers -- reinforcing the multi-channel ecosystem

The findings point to a clear conclusion: affordability is supported by a competitive retail environment where consumers can access multiple channels, retailers, and information sources. When shoppers can easily compare options, switch channels, and select the most efficient path to purchase, they are better positioned to manage cost pressures -- particularly on everyday essentials such as groceries, which remain the top financial concern.

To access the full report, visit retailcouncil.org.

About the 2026 Canadian Shopper Sentiment Study

RCC's Spring 2026 Canadian Shopper Sentiment Study was conducted by Leger and surveyed 2,014 Canadians in February 2026 and included follow-up focus groups conducted in March 2026. The sample is nationally representative by region, age, gender, and community type.

About Leger

Leger is the largest Canadian-owned polling, marketing research and analytics firm, with over 600 employees in Canada and the United States. Established in 1986, Leger also owns LEO, an online panel, LEA, Leger Analytics, and Leger DGTL, a digital performance agency. www.leger360.com

About Retail Council of Canada

Retail is Canada's largest private-sector employer with over 2.3 million Canadians working in our industry. This sector is a major economic contributor, generating more than $101 billion annually in wages and employee benefits. In 2025, core retail sales (excluding vehicles and gasoline) exceeded $532 billion. Retail Council of Canada (RCC) members account for more than two thirds of these core retail sales and 95 per cent of the grocery market. Our membership extends across the country, embracing over 65,000 storefronts in diverse formats such as department, grocery, specialty, discount, independent retailers, online merchants, and quick service restaurants. As the Voice of Retail™ in Canada, RCC, a not-for-profit, industry-funded association, proudly represents retail businesses of all sizes, from small independents to large national chains, in communities nationwide. www.retailcouncil.org

SOURCE Retail Council of Canada

Santo Ligotti, VP Marketing & Membership, (416) 274-2956, [email protected]