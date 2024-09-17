B.C. forestry unions come together to "fight for our future" at UBCM

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - British Columbia's forestry workers will take part in the Union of B.C. Municipalities conference as part of a campaign to strengthen and secure good paying jobs in the industry .

"Dozens of local governments across the province are experiencing the difficulties of the forestry industry's contraction," said Unifor Western Regional Director Gavin McGarrigle. "We invite municipal leadership to be a part of the solution."

Since 2001, the industry has seen a staggering 45% drop in employment, translating to lost livelihoods for nearly 35,000 workers. Last year alone, the forestry sector saw the loss of 3,750 jobs.

Earlier this year, three unions representing the majority of forestry workers (Unifor, United Steelworkers, and the Public and Private Workers of Canada) united in an unprecedented gathering to discuss B.C.'s flawed forestry approach and the staggering job losses that have resulted.

The unions co-published a research paper that reviewed the history of the sector, the real human cost of policy failures, and outlines comprehensive fixes for B.C. forestry.

"Earlier this month, Canfor closed two sawmills in Fort St. John and Plateau, citing insufficient sustainable access to fibre," said Scott Lunny, USW District 3 Director. "This is devastating for communities and families—clearly, something isn't working. We hear words, but there's no clear direction and mills keep shutting down. It's past time for stronger action to maintain forest jobs and protect communities."

The forestry sector in B.C. supports 44,000 direct jobs and close to 100,000 more indirect jobs. Between the three unions, they represent more than half of all forestry workers in the province.

PPWC National President Geoff Dawe emphasized the need for local governments to play a more active role: "Restoring B.C.'s forestry jobs will require the active participation from every level of government."

The City of Kamloops submitted a motion for debate this week about greater support for the forestry industry (motion "NR94").

